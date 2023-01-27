Senate releases more details on allegations against Julie Frye-Mueller

The South Dakota Senate released additional details Friday about the allegations against Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, that led to her suspension and the formation of a special committee to investigate the alleged behavior.

Frye-Mueller, who represents District 30, was stripped of her rights in the Senate Thursday and was removed from all senate committees on Wednesday. District 30 includes portions of Pennington County and all of Custer and Fall River counties.

In a prepared statement, Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree said leadership members were notified Wednesday of an allegation of unprofessional behavior against Frye-Mueller brought forth by a Legislative Research Council staff member. Crabtree said the seriousness of the alleged behavior prompted Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck to remove Frye-Mueller from her committee assignments.

Crabtree said more details were received Thursday in a report from the LRC staff member, which included allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior by Frye-Mueller. Crabtree said the behavior included "private maternal matters, including childhood vaccines and breastfeeding."

Frye-Mueller was given an opportunity to speak to Senate leadership on Wednesday. Crabtree said the comments Frye-Mueller made in that meeting are "inconsistent with her public statements and the report received from the LRC staff member."

“We thank the state employee for bringing this matter to our attention,” Crabtree said. “Our goal is to create a safe work environment for staff and legislators, and an environment where employees feel safe bringing concerns forward. All allegations of harassment must be taken seriously. There will be due process afforded to all parties as this matter moves forward.”

Frye-Mueller was suspended by a 27-6 vote from her fellow senators on Thursday, pending a full hearing on the matter. Crabtree said the committee's work will begin next week.

"Since the allegations involve a sensitive personnel matter and formal accusations against a public official, the Senate will determine a procedure that respects the rights of all parties involved and keeps the public informed throughout the process," Crabtree said in the statement.

Crabtree cited two clauses in the South Dakota Constitution that gave the Senate the power to suspend Frye-Mueller prior to the committee hearing. The first clause states "each house shall determine the rules of its proceedings" and that the Senate has a right to determine the "qualifications of its own members."

A Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion has been formed to hear the allegations against Frye-Mueller. Crabtree said the rules for the committee will be determined by the Senate on Monday. The hearings should begin next week, Crabtree said, with a full report being issued before the end of the fourth week of the legislative session.

Crabtree said the hearings will be open to the public and the full report will be a public record, except in instances where South Dakota law protects the proceedings. The report will be presented to the Senate with the committee's recommendation on any additional action against Frye-Mueller.

The select committee will be chaired by Sen. David Wheeler. Other committee members include Sens. Jim Bolen, Sydney Davis, Helene Duhamel, Red Dawn Foster, Brent Hoffman, Liz Larson, Tim Reed and Dean Wink.