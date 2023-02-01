 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate votes to censure, reinstate Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller following harassment allegation

Senator Committee Assignments

South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session Jan. 26 in Pierre. She was suspended from holding lawmaking power while the Senate investigates an exchange she had with a legislative aide over vaccines and breastfeeding.

 Amancai Biraben, Associated Press

The South Dakota Senate voted 33-1 Wednesday to censure Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and reinstate her from suspension following a committee's investigation of alleged harassment against a staff member.

The decision by the Senate also included restrictions on Frye-Mueller from interacting with staff, pages and interns with the Legislative Research Council for the remainder of the legislative session. All of Frye-Mueller's interactions with the LRC will be required to go through the LRC's director.

The lone "no" vote was from Sen. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, who is an ally of Frye-Mueller. Pischke said he wanted to see Frye-Mueller reinstated, but disagreed with the censure.

Frye-Mueller, a Rapid City Republican representing District 30, was suspended from the Senate Jan. 26 following allegations of inappropriate comments and harassment of a LRC staff member regarding childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding.

The Senate formed a Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion, which met Tuesday evening and heard testimony from the staff member, Frye-Mueller and Frye-Mueller's husband, Mike Mueller. The committee unanimously approved a report Wednesday recommending Frye-Mueller be censured, reinstated to duty and have limitations on access to the LRC.

This story is developing. It will be updated throughout the day.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

