Senate votes to censure, reinstate Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller following harassment allegation

The South Dakota Senate voted 33-1 Wednesday to censure Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and reinstate her from suspension following a committee's investigation of alleged harassment against a staff member.

The decision by the Senate also included restrictions on Frye-Mueller from interacting with staff, pages and interns with the Legislative Research Council for the remainder of the legislative session. All of Frye-Mueller's interactions with the LRC will be required to go through the LRC's director.

The lone "no" vote was from Sen. Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, who is an ally of Frye-Mueller. Pischke said he wanted to see Frye-Mueller reinstated, but disagreed with the censure.

Frye-Mueller, a Rapid City Republican representing District 30, was suspended from the Senate Jan. 26 following allegations of inappropriate comments and harassment of a LRC staff member regarding childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding.

The Senate formed a Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion, which met Tuesday evening and heard testimony from the staff member, Frye-Mueller and Frye-Mueller's husband, Mike Mueller. The committee unanimously approved a report Wednesday recommending Frye-Mueller be censured, reinstated to duty and have limitations on access to the LRC.

