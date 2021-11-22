Senior-heavy Stevens squad opens practice with new coach working remotely

Adam Dannenbring began his tenure with the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball program Monday under less than ideal circumstances.

The newest head coach of the Raiders, hired last month in the wake of Michael Brooks’s resignation, is having to watch practice from home as he undergoes a 10-day quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s a little strange, starting off the season and he’s not here,” senior Bailee Sobczak said inside the Stevens gymnasium. “But obviously things happen.”

Dannenbring said he’s viewing recorded practices as opposed to a live stream, where he can evaluate its proceedings. He’s relying on a seasoned group of assistants, including former interim head coach Travis Swartz, and a core class of seniors, to help run things in his absence.

“It’s a fantastic thing to have,” Dannenbring said via phone call, chuckling. “For first-year coaches to have really experienced seniors and have really experienced coaches to work with. I’m really lucky that way and I’m happy that it worked out this way.”

Monday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s designed first allowable date for girls basketball across all three classes, also served as the final tryout session for Stevens, where roster cuts were made afterward.

“Today was probably the worst day for us as coaches, as far as having to decide which kids we’re going to cut, because that really sucks,” Dannenbring said. “It’s really a tough day for us. I’m happy that that day has passed.”

But Dannenbring’s introduction to the Raiders came long before Monday. In wanting to make him feel welcomed, Sobczak said a team dinner was organized where he could get to know his new players. They are, afterall, no strangers to coaching shakeups.

“We’ve gone through changes in coaches, we’ve gone through that adversity, so we already know what it’s like to deal with that change,” Sobczak said of her teammates. “But it makes it so much easier because we’re best friends already.”

Sobcak, who two weeks ago signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will be sidelined for the first few weeks of the regular season as she continues to recover from meniscus surgery in July, leaving her role open for potential new and up-and-coming players to fill.

But the other remaining seniors will continue to play a significant part on the team. Jayda McNabb, who is set to take over at point guard, said the focus early is defense.

“We have a pretty big senior class, so it really helps to lead the underclassmen because we’ve all been in this gym for a few years now,” she said. “So we all know what to do and what to expect.”

With tryouts concluded, Dannebring can get to work preparing his squad for their 2021-22 campaign and their season-opener, scheduled for Dec. 12 against Pierre T.F. Riggs on the road. Half a dozen seniors and several returning players are slated to be back, aiming for a return to the Class AA state championship game that they reached last season following an unexpected run as the No. 6 seed in the tournament.

“For us, we always think Stevens has a target on its back. For us it’s motivation,” Sobczak said. “After what we did at State, a lot of people were surprised, and we always knew we could do it. A lot of people doubted us. I’m just excited to prove what we all know what we can do.”

Dannebring said he isn’t bringing in much change from how the Raiders operated in 2020-21. The emphasis will continue to be pressuring offenses and hauling down boards.

“I think that’s what’s been the key to the success over the last few years,” he said. “The girls really play defense and they rebound. We’re going to hang our hats on that.”

Sobczak said it’ll be important over the next few weeks for the team to work on getting everybody on the same page.

“Especially starting with a new coach, just having a good amount of communication between the seniors and the underclassmen,” she said. “And just being able to develop that chemistry.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.