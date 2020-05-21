Senior Showcase golf tourney set

"The report of more than 13,000 people attending the show was a pleasant surprise, but another great indication of how Jackrabbit Nation answers the call," said SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell. "Our initial estimate of 8,000 to 9,000 people in attendance was intentionally conservative and based on best available information at the time by looking at the amount of space being used. With people coming and going throughout the three hours of the show, especially during the last 60 minutes of the broadcast, we are confident the attendance number is accurate."

The report breaks out the unique number of visitors who have cellphones in a specific area. The cellphones must be turned on with location activated to be counted and the report does not take into account individuals without cellphones or those whose cellphone may not have been turned on.

The data showed a total of 35,100 unique customers on all areas of campus during the day, with the highest totals of hourly visits reaching just over 20,000 between 10 and 11 a.m. - the last hour of the show - and around kickoff at 2 p.m., when more than 25,000 customers were recorded.

That afternoon's game between the Jackrabbits and North Dakota State drew a school-record crowd of 19,371 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

