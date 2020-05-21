Senior Showcase golf tourney set

The 2020 South Dakota High School Senior Showcase will take place on June 1 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
This event will be open to girls AA, A and B and boys B golf team members from the class of 2020. The Senior Showcase is a one-day, individual 18-hole tournament. Tee times will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (CT).
Due to social distancing requirements, the field will be limited to 80 players. 2020 seniors that played in their 2019 state championship will have first priority. If there is room, other seniors would be eligible. The cost of entry will be $40 per participant and includes a tee prize for all participants.
To register, email seniorshowcase@sdga.org. Registration will close on Thursday, May 28.
Black Hills Speedways set to open tonight
The Black Hills Speedway will try again with the Blake's Trailer Sales Opening Night, set for Friday night.
The season opener was postponed from last Friday to Sunday, but earlier rains forced both postponements.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing set to begin at 6 p.m.
Study shows GameDay crowd passed 13,000
A recent study of cellphone data in Brookings for 2019 showed a significant number of visitors to the South Dakota State University campus Oct. 26, the day ESPN College GameDay broadcast from the historic College Green near the Coughlin Campanile. The numbers, from a study conducted by the Brookings Economic Development Corporation, indicate a much higher number of people in attendance than originally projected.
"The report of more than 13,000 people attending the show was a pleasant surprise, but another great indication of how Jackrabbit Nation answers the call," said SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell. "Our initial estimate of 8,000 to 9,000 people in attendance was intentionally conservative and based on best available information at the time by looking at the amount of space being used. With people coming and going throughout the three hours of the show, especially during the last 60 minutes of the broadcast, we are confident the attendance number is accurate."
The report breaks out the unique number of visitors who have cellphones in a specific area. The cellphones must be turned on with location activated to be counted and the report does not take into account individuals without cellphones or those whose cellphone may not have been turned on.
The data showed a total of 35,100 unique customers on all areas of campus during the day, with the highest totals of hourly visits reaching just over 20,000 between 10 and 11 a.m. - the last hour of the show - and around kickoff at 2 p.m., when more than 25,000 customers were recorded.
That afternoon's game between the Jackrabbits and North Dakota State drew a school-record crowd of 19,371 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Coyotes recapture Showdown Series trophy
The South Dakota Coyotes earned their most lopsided win in the South Dakota Showdown Series presented by South Dakota Corn. The Coyotes topped the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 14.5-6.5 to bring the trophy back to Vermillion for the third time in the last four years.
The South Dakota Showdown Series is a point-based athletic and academic competition between the two in-state university rivals. The Series also aims to raise awareness, funds and donations for Feeding South Dakota, a statewide not-for-profit with the goal of eliminating hunger in South Dakota.
South Dakota won 10 of 13 athletic competitions with South Dakota State and split a point with a tie in women’s soccer. Head-to-head competitions and Summit League Championship finishes in 11 sports factored into the scoring. Five sports — men’s and women’s golf, softball, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field — had their seasons cut short and could not factor into the scoring. Both programs scored the maximum three points allotted for academic achievement by compiling a student-athlete grade point average above 3.0.
