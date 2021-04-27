Senior Storm place 2nd at Spirit Invitationals

The Rushmore Athletics Senior Storm competitive cheerleading team placed second in the D2 division over the weekend at the The Spirit Invitationals in Las Vegas.
Cheer Independence Athletics from Diamond City, California, placed first in the two-day competition.
The national competition wrapped up Rushmore Athletics' second competitive season.
Tryouts for season three will take place at Rushmore Athletics on May 15. No experience is necessary. For more information, go to rushmoreathletics.com.
CSC's Thurness, Noble named strength All-Americans
St. Thomas More graduate Cole Thurness and Chadron State College football senior and Eagles senior volleyball player Karli Noble have been tabbed as National Strength and Conditioning Association 2021 All-American award winners.
The award is is given to student-athletes, both in high school and college, whose accomplishments athletically show dedication to strength training and conditioning.
Both Eagles have earned the honor after being nominated by E.J. Kreis, head strength and conditioning coach at CSC.
Thurness, in addition to being named Team MVP twice and being named to All-Nebraska DII First Team, was nominated as the team's "Lifter of the Year" for the last two years.
Kreis said that Thurness had posted a 38-inch vertical leap, a 335-pound hang clean, a 445-pound front squat, a 500-pound back squat and a 4.48-second 40 yard dash.
Kreis said of Noble, "Within the weight room, Karli has set the standard for all of our teams in terms of Olympic variations with her movement quality."
She was also a leader to her teammates on the court during the 2020 season.
Mines men's golf adds to for 2021
The South Dakota Mines men’s golf program announced two additions to the men’s roster for the 2021 fall semester.
Luke Wheeler, Director of Golf, announced the signing of Nihal Shah and Braydon Jones for the upcoming school year.
“I am very excited to have Nihal and Braydon join our program,” said Wheeler. “They will both come in and start competing right away.”
Nihal is transferring to South Dakota Mines from Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is transferring because the golf program is being discontinued after this spring. Shah plans to continue his pursuit of a mechanical engineering major.
Shah is originally from London, England, but was born in Princeton, New Jersey. He has lived in Kenya, New York, and the Netherlands. He played his prep career at Culford School.
“I chose South Dakota Mines because of the great combination of academics and athletics it provides,” Shah said. “I knew South Dakota Mines would provide an equally great education along with the chance to play college golf. I can't wait to help the team grow and reach new heights.”
Jones, an Aberdeen Central senior, will be majoring in electrical engineering. He medaled in six of nine events his senior season this past fall for the Golden Eagles. Two of those events he placed first with scores of 67 and 69.
“Both the academic and athletic strengths of South Dakota Mines are hard to beat, which is one reason why I chose the Hardrockers,” Jones said. “I am from South Dakota, and going to South Dakota Mines in my home state is exciting because I am very familiar with what Rapid City itself has to offer. I am enthusiastic to be a part of the Hardrocker family and golf program next year.”