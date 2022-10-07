Sentencing date set for man convicted in Christmas Eve 2020 death

Two of the defendants charged in the Christmas Eve 2020 death of a 31-year-old Rapid City man appeared in court Thursday after the court issued a bench warrant against one of the men when he failed to appear for a hearing on Sept. 15.

22-year-old Clint Marshall is one of four associated with the death of Vernall Marshall, who Clint Marshall is not related to. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Clint Marshall's sentencing is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 3. He faces up to 15 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine. If he had been convicted of the original charge — aiding and abetting first-degree murder — he would have faced a minimum of life in prison and a maximum of the death penalty and up to a $50,000 fine.

The other three defendants are 22-year-old Kaleb Lukkes, 23-year-old Elias Richard, and 43-year-old Masheka Barnett.

Vernall Marshall was 31 years old when he was found lying on the ground near the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue after being shot twice in the back around 11 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020. Journal archives show that the alleged facts and motive were outlined in a document filed last year by the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Vernall Marshall allegedly sent inappropriate messages to one of Barnett's teenage relatives, law enforcement learned through its investigation. In response, the three male defendants set up a fake drug buy so they could beat Marshall up. The four defendants picked up Vernall Marshall in downtown Rapid City before driving him to another location. The three men pushed him out of the car and starting attacking him in the street before Richard took out a gun and shot Marshall.

Records show the court has issued bench warrants against Clint Marshall three times since the start of the case. Once on Dec. 7, 2021, April 13 and the most recent on Sept. 19. He is now held in the Pennington County Jail on no bond.

Lukkes is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lukkes is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and appeared in court on Thursday for a status hearing.

Judge Craig Pfiefle said on Thursday if Lukkes does not come to a plea agreement with the state by his next hearing at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 20, a trial date will be set.

“It’s time to get this case moving,” he said.

Richard was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on July 28 for the shooting. Richard originally faced a first-degree murder charge in Vernall Marshall's death. The jury found Richard not guilty of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Barnett is charged separately from the other three with aiding and abetting aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misprision of a felony — having knowledge of the commission of a felony and concealing it or not immediately disclosing it to authorities.