Sept. 13 soccer, volleyball and football polls

Week 5 Soccer Coaches Poll
Boys AA
1. Sioux Falls Jefferson
2. Aberdeen Central
3. Yankton
4. Rapid City Stevens
5. Sioux Falls Washington
Receiving Votes: SF Lincoln, Brandon Valley, SF Roosevelt, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Girls AA
1. Aberdeen Central
2. Rapid City Stevens
3. Brandon Valley
4. Harrisburg
T5. Pierre T.F. Riggs
T5. Sioux Falls Lincoln
Receiving Votes: RC Central, Watertown
Boys A
1. Sioux Falls Christian
2. St. Thomas More
3. Tea Area
4. Belle Fourche
5. Vermillion
Receiving Votes: Freeman Academy
Girls A
1.West Central
2. Sioux Falls Christian
3. Tea Area
4. Groton Area
5. Vermillion
Receiving Votes: Dakota Valley, St. Thomas More
South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll
Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (15) 4-0 75 1
2. S.F. Washington 4-0 60 2
3. S.F. Lincoln 7-0 44 3
4. Pierre 8-1 26 4
5. Harrisburg 6-3 10 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley (4-4) 7; S.F. Roosevelt (6-4) 3
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (15) 7-0 75 1
2. Dakota Valley 7-1 59 2
3. R.C. Christian 10-0 41 4
4. Winner 4-1 17 3
5. Garretson 9-1 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hill City (8-0) 12; Hamlin (7-1) 3; Madison (6-4) 1; Florence-Henry (9-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 8-0 73 1
2. Warner (1) 10-1 57 3
3. Northwestern 8-2 41 2
4. Bridgewater-Emery 6-0 29 4
5. Chester Area 9-2 21 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (7-0)
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (18) 3-0 94 1
2. Brandon Valley (1) 3-0 77 2
3. Jefferson 2-1 45 5
4. Lincoln 2-1 37 4
5. Washington 2-1 27 RV
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 3, Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (16) 3-0 91 1
2. Pierre (2) 2-1 69 2
3. Aberdeen Central 3-0 66 3
4. Yankton 2-1 32 4
5. Brookings 2-1 25 RV
Receiving votes: Watertown 2.
Class 11A
1. Canton (17) 3-0 93 1
2. Madison (2) 3-0 77 2
3. Dell Rapids 2-1 44 3
4. SF Christian 3-0 41 4
5. Lennox 3-0 28 5
Receiving votes: West Central 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (19) 4-0 115 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 60 3
3. Sioux Valley 2-1 58 2
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 45 4
5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Wagner 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (17) 3-0 92 2
2. Garretson 3-1 67 3
3. Platte-Geddes (2) 2-1 43 1
4. Florence/Henry 4-0 35 5
5. Chester Area 3-1 18 4
Receiving votes: Parkston 11, Canistota/Freeman 7, Lyman 5, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 3.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (17) 4-0 93 1
2. Howard (2) 4-0 76 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 4-0 53 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 31 4
5. Wall 4-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Gregory 1, Kadoka Area 1.
Class 9B
1. Gayville-Volin (13) 3-0 82 1
2. Faulkton Area (2) 3-1 72 2
3. Avon (2) 3-0 55 4
4. Harding Co./Bison (2) 2-1 52 3
5. Potter County 3-1 20 NR
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Sully Buttes 1.
Week 4 SDFBCA Coaches Poll
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (14) 91
2. Brandon Valley (5) 84
3. SF Jefferson 48
4. O'Gorman 25
5. SF Lincoln
Receiving Votes: SF Washington 16, RC Stevens 9
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (13) 89
2. Aberdeen Central (5) 74
3. Pierre T.F. Riggs (1) 56
T-4. Brookings 29
T-4. Yankton 29
5. Watertown 17
Receiving Votes: Mitchell 5
Class 11A
1. Canton (15) 91
2. Madison (3) 73
3. SF Christian (1) 47
4. Lennox 36
5. Dell Rapids 20
Receiving Votes: West Central 14, Tri Valley 7
Class 11B
1. Winner (19) 95
2. Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan 88
3. Sioux Valley 51
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 33
5. McCook Central/Montrose 21
Receiving Votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 8
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (12) 86
2. Platte-Geddes (3)
3. Florence-Henry (4)
4. Chester Area (1)
5. Canistota/Freeman (2)
Receiving Votes: Garretson 27, Hamlin 16, Parkston 14, Lyman 13, Ipswich 11, Leola/Frederick Area 1, Timber Lake 1, Viborg-Hurley 1
Class 9A
1. DeSmet (17) 103
2. Howard (5) 78
3. Wolsey-Wessington 44
4. Herreid/Selby Area 42
5. Wall (1) 36
Receiving Votes: Gregory 10, Castlewood 7, Great Plains Lutheran 3, Kimball/White Lake 1, Warner 1
Class 9B
1. Avon (11) 90
2. Gayville-Volin (7) 73
3. Harding County/Bison (3) 49
4. Faulkton Area 47
5. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 32
Receiving Votes: Potter County 29, Alcester-Hudson 5, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Sully Buttes 1