Service and sacrifice for South Dakota: National Guard troops make first firewood delivery to Pine Ridge

Standing in the dark — the sky barely waking with shimmers of pink — Staff Sgt. Kenneth Branich addressed the six troops under his command Saturday morning with a glimmer of sadness in his piercing blue eyes.

Branich and the six other members of the South Dakota National Guard were bundled tight to fight off the biting cold on Christmas Eve morning when they met in Rapid City for the first leg of what would likely be a multi-day mission. They leave their civilian lives behind — one’s a minister, another owns a small business — and choose to serve their community in an emergency.

Winter Storm Diaz blew across the Midwest last week, bringing significant snow totals and incredible drifting to much of Western South Dakota. Thousands of residents across the Pine Ridge Reservation were stranded with impenetrable walls of snow blocking their only exits. Many burn wood or use propane to heat their homes, and with deliveries impossible due to the conditions, they turned to burning clothes and furniture just to keep warm.

That storm brought the region to a standstill, and now, nearly two weeks after Diaz began, the Oglala Sioux Tribe is still working to bring in aid. Late Thursday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called out the National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Reservation; that order was expanded to include the Pine Ridge Reservation on Friday.

OST President Frank Star Comes Out issued a state of emergency proclamation on Dec. 17. In a Saturday Facebook post, Star Comes Out said tribal administration has been in talks with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs and South Dakota’s congressional delegation to highlight the need for supplies and manpower.

“I also understand your frustrations and concerns as I am also experiencing issues with frozen water pipes, propane, drifted roads, heating problems and other issues,” Star Comes Out wrote in a post. “We need to stay positive! We need to start working together! We are survivors and we will press through difficult times as we’ve always have! Help is coming! So I ask you to please be patient and let’s work together as one!”

Help is coming.

Branich and the team rolled — slowly — out of the resolute ponderosa pines that give the Black Hills their name and into the wider expanse of the Pine Ridge Reservation. Undulating hills capped with glistening white reflected what little sun peeked through the gray skies, making for a spectacular sight along the way.

After a couple hours of driving, and some brief stops, the five-vehicle crew — one command van, a maintenance vehicle, two dump trucks and the Journal’s pickup truck — finally pulled into Pine Ridge, settling at a large industrial building near the town’s airport. Several feet of snow lined the narrow driveways, but the 842nd wasn’t deterred at all.

Branich was in line shopping for Christmas presents when he got the call they’d been activated. As they sat in Pine Ridge waiting to unload, Branich reiterated his message from the morning briefing.

“I always tell them, ‘You’re gonna miss things, but in the end, we’re all better off,’” he said. “It’s my choice; I accept it. I’ve done it, but it doesn’t make it easy. The uniform isn’t bulletproof… it’s not emotion-proof either.”

Another soldier, Private First Class Cole Guthrie, had put in for time off of work to celebrate the holidays with his family. Instead he answered the call for help. It’s his first mission with the South Dakota National Guard.

“We’re not required to do this,” Branich said of those who serve. “It’s a testament to who they are as people.”

It’s personal for Specialist D’Asia Smashed Ice, who was born in the Rosebud area. She’s served with the National Guard for five years and works full-time in maintenance.

“I guess it feels like I have to,” she said, huddled in the front seat of Branich’s van, soaking up the warmth from the heater. “I have friends and family down here, [and] I don’t know who the deaths are. They could be my family.”

Saturday was a waiting game, with Branich’s team working out logistical issues along the way. Smashed Ice said that’s frustrating sometimes, because every second wasted is another second that a person could get hurt.

Regardless, she said with a smile, as long as they can help, she’d do it again. Then she was handed Branich’s phone to help with a maintenance problem for Capt. Nathan Livermont’s team in Rosebud and jumped right back into work.

Once they knew where to unload, it was in-and-out. Each truck took turns backing up, raising the bed to a spectacular height, and letting the timber go in an avalanche of bark and dust.

Tribal member Dennis Kills Right waited in his pickup, ready to call a day labor crew to begin the process of chopping it all up.

The National Guard team loaded back up and began the journey back to Rapid City, planning to pile more wood on again and wait for further instructions. Branich said they’ll likely start more trips on Monday, with troops rotating out as their civilian lives demand.

It’s a testament to service — and sacrifice — for South Dakota.

“We’re doing something for other people,” he said proudly. “That’s what America does.”