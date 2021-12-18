 Skip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Seth Stock earns hat trick as final goal gives Sabres OT win over Bozeman

  • Updated
Rapid City's Seth Stock fires a shot in the first period of the Badlands Sabres' 3-2 overtime win over the Butte Cobras on Oct. 9 at Roosevelt Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Rapid City native Seth Stock potted a goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Badlands Sabres a 6-5 victory over the Bozeman Icedogs on Saturday at Roosevelt Ice Arena.

The OT winner gave Stock a hat trick on the night, as he lead the Sabres (12-14-1) with three goals and one assist. Kael Delzer tallied two goals and one assist, while Zack Vockler dished out two assists. Brady Ridnour also recorded a goal, and Denim Young and Carter Merritt added assists. Maxim Currie made 31 saves in net.

After the Icedogs (17-8-4) got on the board at 8:49 of the opening period and led 1-0 at the first intermission, Stock scored two goals, both unassisted, in the middle frame, before and after Ridnour potted a power-play goal, and suddenly Badlands was ahead 3-1.

The third period became an offensive onslaught as Bozeman notched three goals in the first 12 minutes to take 4-3 lead before Delzer tied it 4-4 at 12:39.

The Icedogs moved back ahead with a goal at 14:22, but Delzer leveled the contest for the second time with a goal at 17:12. Delzer then picked up the assist on the Stock's OT winner.

The Sabres are back on the ice Monday for a three-day tournament at the NA3HL Showcase at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.

