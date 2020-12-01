 Skip to main content
Seven cases of influenza confirmed in South Dakota
Seven cases of influenza confirmed in South Dakota

According to the Department of Health, seven cases of influenza have been diagnosed in South Dakota since flu season began.

There have been two people hospitalized and one death reported.

The peak week of flu season has been the the third week of February the past few years. Thirty-three people died from the flu in South Dakota last year and 43 in 2018-2019. The average number of deaths from influenza is 39.

