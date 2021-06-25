Seven new members of Rapid City Hall of Fame to be inducted

After a year off because of the pandemic, seven new members of the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted during the 48th and 49th Annual Recognition Banquet Saturday night in the Lacroix Hall at the Monument.
The doors open at 5 p.m., with the meal at 5:45 p.m. and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The banquet, hosted by the OFFICIALS, is open to the public with tickets at $25 that can be purchased at the door.
There was no banquet in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there will be honorees for both 2020 and 2021 for High School Male and Female Athletes of the Year, College Male and Female Athletes of the Year and Rapid City Hall of Fame
The 2021 Hall of Fame honorees are Billy Paulch, tennis player from Stevens and Creighton University; Paul Sterling, activities director at Stevens and Dave Dolan, track and field coach from Rapid City Central.
Paulch is the all-time leader in wins in South Dakota high school tennis with 142, He won 108 straight matches and was a three-time state champion in N. 1 singles and five titles in doubles.
He led Stevens to five state championships.
At Creighton, he won 149 singles and doubles matches, a school record, and was named the Rev. Carl M. Reinert Male Scholar Athlete of the Year with a 3.66.
A native of Madison, Sterling was involved in wrestling, football and track in high school. He attended the University of South Dakota and Dakota State where he played football.
He started his professional career in Madison, where he coached football, wrestling and track. He moved to Mitchell where at various times he coached football, wrestling, cross country and track and boys and girls basketball. He became the activities director at Mitchell in 1992 before moving to Rapid City in 1998 where he took the job of Stevens activities director.
Under his direction, the Raiders won 54 Greater Dakota Conference titles and 42 state championships.
He also provided leadership in building the north gym addition and the weight room and multipurpose room at Stevens High.
In 2012, Sterling was inducted in the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame.
Dolan, a native of Beresford and South Dakota graduate, has been a teacher and coach in the Rapid City Area Schools for 34 years -- five and one-half years at Robbinsdale Elementary and South Middle School of 28½ years.
He coached football in Rapid City for 32 years, basketball at the middle school level for 12 years and at Central High School for four years.
Dolan made is mark at Central High School in track and field for 37 years -- 20 years as an assistant and 17 years as head coach. His cobbler girls' teams won two state titles, had three runners-up finishes and three third-place finishes. His boys' teams have five state runners-up finishes, two second-place finishes and one combined girls and boys state title.
Dolan also officiated boys' and girls' basketball from 1980-2015. He worked 32 state basketball games, including 16 state championship games. He also worke4d college games on the NAIA and NCAA Division II level for 28 years. For three years, he also officiated IBA/CBA men's professional basketball games.
He has also been active in professional organizations of high school sports, including South Dakota High School Activities Association Officials, Black Hills Sports Officials, South Dakota High School Coaches Association, South Dakota High School Cross Country and Track and Field Association and National Athletic Coaches Association.
They include the 2020 honorees Ciara Duffy Eastmo, women's basketball from STM and the University of South Dakota; Jamie Zepp, contributor as TV news and sports director at KEVN and Kelly Meyers Rothberg, golfer from Stevens and the University of Wyoming and women's golf coach at Louisville ad Bobby Morin, girls track and gymnastics coach at Douglas.
Duffy Eastmo was a three-sport athlete at St. Thomas More in soccer, basketball and track and field. In 2016, she was named Rapid City High School Female Athlete of the Year.
At the University of South Dakota, she was a three-time All-Summit League First team guard and twice was named to the league's all-tournament team.
At USD, she averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists her senior season. She shot 50 percent from the field and 42 percent behind the arc. She is the only player at USD with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.
The Coyotes were 30-2 in her senior season and won the Summit League tournament, finishing on a 19-game win streak. The season was cut short by the COVID pandemic.
In 2020 Duffy Eastmo was selected the Summit League's nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Zepp was a graduate of Rapid City Central, playing football and wrestling. He graduated from South Dakota in 1996 with a mass communications degree. He was a member of the South Dakota Air National Guard for four years.
Zepp worked for 20 years as a television news/sports director, 16 years at KEVN Black Hills FOX News. He won an Emmy in 2015 for his Dr. Seuss rhyming sportscasts.
After leaving the TV business, Zepp hiked the entire 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail with the intent of writing a book. Unfortunately, he passed away of heart disease March 21, 2020.
Meyers Rothberg played basketball and golf at Stevens and won the 1988 South Dakota Women's Amateur Championship in golf.
She played golf at the University of Wyoming and was on the Professional Golfer/Players West Mini Tour from 1991 to 1994. She then earned her Class A LPGA membership — teaching and club professional.
She got into college coaching, as an assistant/interim head coach at the University of Florida from 1995-1998 and as head coach at the University of Louisville from 1998-2012. At Louisville, she recruited and launched the first intercollegiate women's golf program in school history.
Meyers Rothberg was named Big East Conference Women's Golf Coach of the Year four times. Her Louisville teams won four conference titles and made six NCAA Tournament appearances and had one Top 10 finish.
Morin coached at Douglas from 1970-1993 and was considered one of the pioneers in girls' athletics in South Dakota. She helped start girls' athletics at Douglas and was the school's first gymnastics coach.
Her gymnastics teams won BHC titles in 1974-75 and 1976-77, winning regional titles in 1974 and 1975. They were runners-up in 1976, 1977 and 1978.
After she retired from coaching gymnastics, she stayed close to the sport as a judge.
She was the girls' head track coach in 1971 when Douglas won the Class A state team title.
Morin was elected president of the South Dakota High School Coaches Association in 1978. She retired from teaching in 2000.
There will be five College Athletes of the Year honored, two from 2020 and three from 2021.
The 2020 honorees include Kaitlyn King of Northern State University (softball) and Jared Maciejczak of Chadron State College (football). The 2021 honorees are Chelsey Christensen of Missouri (gymnastics), Chloe Larson of Washington State (swimming) and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College (cross country).
King, a three-year starter for Rapid City Stevens on the softball diamond, was an all-stater for the Raiders in 2014 and 2015. She then went on to Northern State and was a middle infielder and utility player for the Wolves from 2017-2020.
In 2017 she played in 28 games and batted .320 with one home run, four RBI and scored 12 runs. She then played 44 games as a sophomore with 38 starts, hitting .261 with two home runs, 21 RBI, scoring 18 runs with nine steals.
In 2019 she played in 49 games with 40 starts, hitting .285 with three home runs and 16 RBI. In the COVID shortened 2020 season, she played in 16 games with 11 starts, hitting .375 with 10 RBI.
Maciejczak was a two-time South Dakota Class AA All-State First Team performer for the Douglas Patriots and went on to play for Chadron State College.
At Chadron State, Maciejczak got on the field as a sophomore, starting 11 games at right tackle. In 2018, he was a big part in the offense finishing in the Top 3 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in fewest sacks allowed. He was also named to the Omaha World Herald as an all-Nebraska D11 Honorable Mention offensive lineman.
In his senior year, he received the Dan Hanson Region 4 Third Team, the Omaha World Herald All Nebraska DII Offensive lineman, the All-RMAC team and the RMAC Academic Honor roll.
Christensen was a seven-time South Dakota High School state champion in gymnastics and a four-time Level 10 state and regional qualifier in club gymnastics.
She moved on the University of Missouri and competed in the bars lineup 13 times her sophomore season in 2019, made the vault lineup eight times, including the final eight meets of the season, scored a 9.8 on the bars three times and a 9.8 on the vault at the NCAA Regional and nine of her 13 bar routines were 9.75 or better.
As a junior, she was in the bars lineup nine times and the vault lineup one, had a career best 9.85 on the bars and a 9.8 twice.
She concluded her recent senior season at the NCAA Division I Regional championship as the tigers scored a 197.325 in the semifinals, which was the highest score in the nation advancing to the finals. They finished 14th nationally.
She had career highs of 9.800 on the vault, 9.850 on the bars and 9.8 on the floor exercise.
Wilson, a Douglas graduate, was also a candidate for the 2019 Rapid City High School Male Athlete of the Year.
At Rocky Mountain, Wilson won the Frontier Conference Cross Country Championships and this spring he finished 14th out of 317 runners in the NAIA National Cross Country Championships to earn All-America honors.
In the national meet, he recorded the fourth fastest time in Rocky Mountain college history.
Larson swam on the club level while at St. Thomas More and set 11 age appropriate records. She also qualified for numerous national meets.
As a senior at Washington State this spring. She won the 50-meter freestyle at the PAC-12 championships and the Cougars to their first-ever conference swimming title.
She also recently competed in the Olympic Trials in the 50 freestyle, where she was 13th in the prelims and 14th in the semifinals.
The 2021 Female Athlete of the Year nominees include Alissa Wieman of Douglas, Peyton Bagley of Rapid City Central, Tori Altsiel of Rapid City Christian, Jayda McNabb of Rapid City Stevens and Haleigh Timmer of St. Thomas More.
The 2021 High School Male Athlete of the Year nominees are David Severson of Douglas, Sam Schlabach of Rapid City Christian, Micah Swallow of Rapid City Central, Ryan Brink of Rapid City Stevens and Jake Goble of St. Thomas More.
The 2020 High School Female Athlete of the Year nominees include Molly Swartz of Douglas, Alyssa Burke of Rapid City Central, Rebecca Morgan of Rapid City Christian, Kyah Watson of Rapid City Stevens and Kaci Cooper of St. Thomas More.
The 2020 High School Male Athlete of the Year nominees are Ryan Tompkins of Douglas, Payton Causey of Rapid City Christian, Erik Keohane of Central, Cooper Voorhees of Stevens and Ryder Kirsch of STM.
The high school biographies were featured in the Friday edition of the Rapid City Journal.