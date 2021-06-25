Seven new members of Rapid City Hall of Fame to be inducted

A native of Madison, Sterling was involved in wrestling, football and track in high school. He attended the University of South Dakota and Dakota State where he played football.

He started his professional career in Madison, where he coached football, wrestling and track. He moved to Mitchell where at various times he coached football, wrestling, cross country and track and boys and girls basketball. He became the activities director at Mitchell in 1992 before moving to Rapid City in 1998 where he took the job of Stevens activities director.

Under his direction, the Raiders won 54 Greater Dakota Conference titles and 42 state championships.

He also provided leadership in building the north gym addition and the weight room and multipurpose room at Stevens High.

In 2012, Sterling was inducted in the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame.

Dolan, a native of Beresford and South Dakota graduate, has been a teacher and coach in the Rapid City Area Schools for 34 years -- five and one-half years at Robbinsdale Elementary and South Middle School of 28½ years.

He coached football in Rapid City for 32 years, basketball at the middle school level for 12 years and at Central High School for four years.