Seven new positive tests found in South Dakota, more than 1,000 tests pending

The State of South Dakota has identified seven additional positive tests. Gov. Kristi Noem said six of those seven positive results were from Beadle County. The other was from Brown County.
The Brown County case is believed to be travel related and the Beadle County cases are a combination of contact with patients who tested positive previously and travel. There is still only one confirmed case in a Pennington County resident. That man died from the illness but he was never in the county after falling ill. There is one positive case of a person from New York who became ill while working in Rapid City, but he counts toward New York numbers.
With 10 positive cases in the county, Beadle County is on the verge of a "community spread" designation which pushed the governor to send a much harsher message for that county.
Gov. Noem said she has spoken to local authorities in Huron and Beadle County and asked them to take this situation seriously.
"Schools remain closed. Telecommuting is important whenever possible. And we have encouraged people there to stagger work schedules," Noem said. She said the new cases makes Beadle the only county in the state to reach the "substantial" level of infection.
Noem said that six of the 14 previous positives have recovered and none of the cases in South Dakota are currently hospitalized.
The governor said criticism of her decision not to shut down businesses in the state is misplaced.
"The governor can give a strong speech to shut down but I do not have the authority to enforce that. That authority lies with local governments," Gov. Noem said. "I had a meeting with class one mayors this week and we discussed that."
The state completed 58 high priority tests yesterday resulting in the seven positives and 51 negatives. The state will complete 29 tests today. Only high priority cases - health care personnel or people who know they were in contact with an infected person - are tested at the State Department of Health. More than 270 cases are pending at the state lab. More than 700 tests have been sent to commercial labs for processing. Those results will be available soon.
Gov. Noem said she and her team are using science, data and facts to make wise decisions to protect South Dakota residents.
"We need to be diligent," Noem said. "This won't be over next week."