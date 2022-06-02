Seven-run inning powers Hardhats to mercy-rule win at Veterans Classic

The bottom of the third was an inning that just about everyone in the Rapid City Post 22 lineup contributed to, mostly because everyone in the lineup got to swing the bat.

The Hardhats ran through the order in the frame, including seven at-bats without an out to start it, earning six hits and picking up seven runs en route to an 10-1 win over Bellevue Post 339 on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium, in a game that lasted four and a half innings.

“We had really good approaches at the plate,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We got some hits that were just flares, but that came from being aggressive and having good approaches, so I was really pleased with how we swung the bat tonight.”

Wyatt Anderson hit a home run as part of a two-run night for the Hardhats (13-9), while designated hitter Kai Jackson collected three RBIs in a 2 for 3 performance that included a double. Mars Sailer tallied two runs, and Zeke Farlee and Harrison Good both notched a pair of hits, including a triple for Good.

“When we’ve got our bats, I think everything else comes together, we just need to hit the ball and we’ll win some games,” Anderson said. “I think when we see one guy do it, it gives us all confidence that everybody else can do it. We all know that we’re good hitters, it just takes one person to prove it.”

Pitch-to-contact starter Eli Kelley was clinical in the victory, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out two on 58 pitches in all five innings. He threw 72% first-pitch strikes, and retired a stretch of 10 batters in a row.

“Eli is just pounding the zone with two to three pitches, and he’s getting hitters out. He’s letting hitters get themselves out, which is good pitching,” Torve said. “You don’t have to punch everybody out, just two two three pitches, get a ground ball or get a fly ball and you move on, and Eli’s been a master at that.”

Post 22 got on the board in the first when a throwing error on the Bellevue shortstop, trying to get the final out of the frame at first, allowed Sailer to cross the plate.

The Hardhats’ big third inning ignited when they tried a double steal attempt with runners on second and first. Farlee advanced to third easily, but Sailer got caught in the rundown between second and first. The Bellevue (2-2) first baseman, close to tagging out Sailer, looked over at Farlee leading off third base, rolled his ankle and tumbled to the infield turf, allowing Farlee to score.

On the next pitch, Anderson hit a pop-fly that the left fielder was unable to bring in, allowing Sailer to score.

Hayden Holec followed that up with an RBI-double, the back-to-back knocks from Good and Dylon Marsh loaded the bases with no outs. Jackson stepped up to the plate and sent a 2-2 pitch into shallow left field, driving in two and putting runners on second and third.

Wilson Kieffer, batting ninth, picked up an RBI on a squeeze bunt, then Farlee, getting his second plate appearance of the inning, blasted an RBI-single past the second baseman to cap off the frame.

“It’s a growing confidence. We’re getting better day by day, week by week,” said Torve, whose squad finished with 11 hits. “We’re still really young and we still have some mistakes we need to clean up, but we’re still getting a little more confidence, and we just need to build on that every day.”

Anderson recorded his homer in the fourth, sending a 2-2 pitch over the right-field fence to begin the inning.

“I saw a fastball,” Anderson said. “I went to my two-strike approach and I thought, ‘Just keep it simple,’ and it worked out.”

Good followed up the dinger with a first-pitch triple to center field, and Jackson drove him in two at-bats later on a single to left.

“They competed up there, they weren’t going to give in,” Torve said. “So when you compete and you don’t give in, you’re going to have success, and they did tonight.”

Bellevue, a team from outside Omaha, Nebraska, avoided a shutout in the fifth with two of its four hits coming back-to-back; a leadoff bunt-single, followed by a steal to second, and a two-out RBI-single to left.

Post 22 returns to the Fitz on Friday for a doubleheader, taking on Miles City at 4:30 p.m. and Laramie at 7 p.m.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

