Seventh Circuit CASA Program resurrects popular playhouse raffle

“You could get a bunk bed in there for a sleepover. It is completely a controlled environment, so any kid in South Dakota can play in there four seasons (year-round) because it is not going to get too cold to play inside it,” Two Bulls said. “You can get in there with your kid and play.”

The Seventh Circuit CASA Program’s annual playhouse raffle was a local tradition in the 1990s through 2009. Two Bulls said she’s gotten questions from the community ever since about whether CASA would bring back its playhouse raffle, and she’s heard happy stories from past winners.

“It’s neat to hear different stories of that memory out there in the community. This is a whole new scale,” Two Bulls said. “It all lined up and all of our suppliers really made it happen at no cost for us, and they have signed on for next year.”

Seventh Circuit CASA also is hosting a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25-26 at 1605 Evergreen Drive in Rapid City to raise funds for the CASA program. Anyone who would like to donate small- and medium-sized items to the sale can contact the CASA office at 394-2203. Tickets for the playhouse raffle can be purchased at the yard sale.

Proceeds from the playhouse and yard sale fundraisers will help the CASA program recruit, train and support volunteer child advocates. There are currently 447 children in state custody in Pennington, Fall River and Custer counties because of abuse and neglect. CASA’s trained child advocates provide safe, nurturing relationships for every child in the court system.

