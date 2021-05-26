Seventh Circuit CASA Program resurrects popular playhouse raffle

The Seventh Circuit CASA Program is reviving its beloved local fundraiser — the playhouse raffle. Tickets for chances to win it are on sale now.
The 8- by 12-foot fully framed and insulated playhouse will come with an accessible ramp. The winner also will receive a swing set that will be assembled when the playhouse is delivered. Together, the playhouse, swing set and delivery within Rapid City limits are valued at $20,000. There will be delivery costs if the winner lives outside of Rapid City.
The playhouse is on display outside the Seventh Circuit CASA office at 1605 Evergreen Drive in Rapid City. Tickets are on sale now at the office or online at casaofrapidcity.org/playhouse. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. The drawing will be July 7 live on Facebook at m.facebook.com/7thcasa/.
The playhouse was designed by Jobman Studio planning + design in Rapid City and built by Western Dakota Tech. All materials were donated by Builders FirstSource – Black Hills and Black Hills Flooring and coordinated by Nesland Construction.
“It’s such a neat thing and if you stand inside, you can feel how well it’s built,” said Kehala Two Bulls, executive director of the Seventh Circuit CASA Program. “It was built as an act of love from these organizations.”
Outside, the playhouse has a cozy covered front porch and a hand-painted sign. Inside, the playhouse is 8 feet by 8 feet, large enough for a parent or grandparent to join a child for playtime. The interior has composite flooring, and the playhouse has plexiglass windows. Two interior walls are painted with chalkboard paint and two are painted with whiteboard paint, giving budding artists plenty of space for drawing.
“You could get a bunk bed in there for a sleepover. It is completely a controlled environment, so any kid in South Dakota can play in there four seasons (year-round) because it is not going to get too cold to play inside it,” Two Bulls said. “You can get in there with your kid and play.”
The Seventh Circuit CASA Program’s annual playhouse raffle was a local tradition in the 1990s through 2009. Two Bulls said she’s gotten questions from the community ever since about whether CASA would bring back its playhouse raffle, and she’s heard happy stories from past winners.
“It’s neat to hear different stories of that memory out there in the community. This is a whole new scale,” Two Bulls said. “It all lined up and all of our suppliers really made it happen at no cost for us, and they have signed on for next year.”
Seventh Circuit CASA also is hosting a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25-26 at 1605 Evergreen Drive in Rapid City to raise funds for the CASA program. Anyone who would like to donate small- and medium-sized items to the sale can contact the CASA office at 394-2203. Tickets for the playhouse raffle can be purchased at the yard sale.
Proceeds from the playhouse and yard sale fundraisers will help the CASA program recruit, train and support volunteer child advocates. There are currently 447 children in state custody in Pennington, Fall River and Custer counties because of abuse and neglect. CASA’s trained child advocates provide safe, nurturing relationships for every child in the court system.