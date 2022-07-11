Seventh man sentenced after 2020 sex sting operation

A federal judge sentenced a Rapid City man on Friday to seven years in prison for attempted receipt of child pornography.

Law enforcement arrested Travis McDonald, 28, of Rapid City, during a 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex sting operation where law enforcement went undercover as minors online and had conversations with men who agreed to meet with personas they thought to be minors.

McDonald had a sexually explicit conversation with a special agent posing as a 13-year-old girl during the sting. He agreed to meet with her under the pretense of having sex.

McDonald pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal in which the government agreed to drop a charge of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

U.S. District Court Judge Karen Schreier sentenced McDonald to two years above the minimum sentence of five years. Both the defense and prosecution agreed to the seven-year sentence because McDonald’s original charge held a minimum of 10 years and was reduced because of the lesser charges.

In addition to his prison sentence, Schreier ruled McDonald will spend five years on supervised release — the minimum requirement. Sentencing guidelines required McDonald to pay restitution ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, but since no parties requested restitution, Schreier waived it. She also waived the $250,000 fine because McDonald is quote “indigent,” meaning he does not have the financial ability to pay the fine. McDonald will have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

Court documents show McDonald sent lewd photos of himself to an undercover agent in August 2020 during the multi-agency sex sting. After conversations with the persona, McDonald agreed to meet at a location in Rapid City. Law enforcement met him and arrested him there.

Court documents say law enforcement found multiple images of pornography as well as artifacts referencing young pornography on McDonald’s phone after his arrest.

McDonald’s defense attorney, Alecia Fuller, said he is more remorseful for his actions than most clients she sees and “consistently reflects on his choices and actions to do better and be better.”

She referenced seven letters of support submitted by McDonald’s family and friends describing him as a good father, husband and son who stands up for others. Fuller said there is so much more to McDonald, and he isn’t defined by his poor decisions.

McDonald spoke for himself before Schreier delivered his sentence. Through tears he said he truly regrets everything he did and what he put the community and his family through.

“My actions let them down more than I thought I was at the time,” McDonald said.

Schreier accepted McDonald’s remorse.

“I can tell you have regret and remorse,” Schreier said. “More than I usually see.”

U.S. Assistant Attorney Heather Sazama said having strong relationships with friends and family and a positive work life is what makes offenders like McDonald dangerous because they are able to live two lives at the same time. She also said it is likely McDonald would have engaged in the discussed acts had the person he was speaking with been a child and not an agent.

Schreier made her statement to McDonald before delivering his sentence. She noted his family ties, his compliance while on pretrial release, and his lack of any prior criminal actions, but she emphasized the crime’s significance.

“The crime that happened is really a significant crime that can impact young girls in the community,” Schreier said.

Law enforcement arrested a total of eight men during the sting. Six were local to the Rapid City area.

South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce conducted the investigation. Other agencies that contributed to the investigation included Homeland Security Investigations, the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Police Department.