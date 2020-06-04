Several agencies respond to Box Elder structure fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A structure fire Box Elder early Thursday morning resulted in extensive damage to the home.

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke visible in a residential structure at 125 West Gate Rd. Upon arrival, firefighters found a free burning fire with heavy smoke coming from the single-story residential structure. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

No injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported. Thirty-four total firefighters responded to contain the blaze..

Agencies responding included Pennington County 911, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Police Department, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, United States Air force 28th Bomb Wing/Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Fire Service, the Rapid City Fire Department Ambulance Service, South Dakota Fire Marshall's Office, Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota, West River Electric and Montana Dakota Utilities.

