Several area cowboys, cowgirls in contention for NFR

Melvin is also on the brink of an initial NFR appearance as the 28-year-old bull dogger has fashioned a solid season into an 8th place spot in the steer wrestler world standings, a position seemingly safe.

Or perhaps not.

“I can’t believe it actually,” Melvin said while on the road home from an early morning run in Blackfoot, Idaho, on Monday. “One of my traveling partners thinks I will be okay, but I’m like, 'No, I need to win every week until it’s over.' If this is to come true, this is something I’ve been working toward this since I was in junior high and a dream come true.”

As to the uncertainty surrounding the whereabouts of this year’s NFR: not a problem.

“I don’t care where they have it,” said Melvin who was a part of the 2015 Tarleton State College championship rodeo team. “I just want to go run 10 head somewhere. And it’s a tough business and tough to get ahead, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to make it and see if I can hold my own, have some fun, and make some money in the process.”

The road to the NFR has considerably more bends in the road for Sturgis bull dogger Eli Lord. Currently 19th, the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days steer wrestling champion needs will need a steady diet of trips to the pay window to punch his ticket.