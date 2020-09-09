Several area cowboys, cowgirls in contention for NFR

Overcoming adversity is part and parcel of being a professional rodeo athlete, an endeavor where injuries are commonplace, long days on the road between rodeos a must, and the draw of a non-performing critter a sure recipe for another entry fee unrewarded.
In a 2020 rodeo season made even more troublesome by the onset of Covid-19, South Dakota rodeo athletes have responded impressively. With but three weeks remaining in the PRCA regular season, nine rodeo athletes are in the hunt for a coveted spot in the 2020 National Finals Rodeo.
A look at PRCA World Standings on Tuesday showed seven South Dakota competitors situated in the top 15. Among them Jamie Howlett (Rapid City, third in bareback), Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, fourth) and Cole Elshere (Faith, sixth) in saddle bronc, Jace Melvin (Ft. Pierre, eighth in steer wrestling), Levi Lord (Sturgis, 12th in team roping) and the barrel racing duo of Jessica Routier (eighth) and Lisa Lockhart (12th).
And though on the outside looking in at present, Shane O’Connell (Rapid City, 21st in bareback) and Eli Lord (19th in steer wrestling) are but a few big paydays away from earning a trip as well.
For Howlett, a South Dakotan by way of Charleville, Australia, a first-ever NFR qualification culminates a journey half away around the globe fostered by a desire to compete against the world’s best bareback riders while earning a spot in the National Finals Rodeo.
“It’s pretty good knowing that I’m in a good position to do that. But I won’t be sure until I see the yellow chutes and I’m behind them. That’s when it will really hit me,” said Howlett, a 30-year-old cowboy who routed to South Dakota after befriending O’Connell while the two competed in rodeo at West Texas College. “I’m hoping to bring my family over to see it, and hopefully, Shane (O’Connell) will pull through and we can go the finals together.”
Howlett credits an improved attitude for his steady advance (74th, 44th, 28th, 24th in the previous four years) upward in the PRCA bareback world standings.
“I’m going to say my mental attitude. And I’ve battled with this nerve deal every year, but this year and last year I’ve been able to keep it calm and that’s helped,” said Howlett who benefited from money won at the Badlands Circuit Finals to spark his 2020 charge. “And my mentality has changed knowing that I can place on horses that I should place on has made a huge difference. I won more money on those horses this year than ever before.”
Garrett is on pace to earn a spot in the NFR yellow chutes as well. Currently fourth in PRCA standings and an 18th-place finisher in world standings in 2019, he attributes his success to transforming the journey toward a lifetime dream into an enjoyable activity.
“Just kind of staying focused, I guess, and having fun,” the 27-year-old Dupree High School graduate said. “Realizing that we need to treat this like a business, but have fun while we are doing it. And ever since I put that in my head, it’s darn sure been nothing but fun. Every day I’ve had a horse that may not be so good, but a lot of the times if you are just positive, it turns out that he gives you his best trip.”
Melvin is also on the brink of an initial NFR appearance as the 28-year-old bull dogger has fashioned a solid season into an 8th place spot in the steer wrestler world standings, a position seemingly safe.
Or perhaps not.
“I can’t believe it actually,” Melvin said while on the road home from an early morning run in Blackfoot, Idaho, on Monday. “One of my traveling partners thinks I will be okay, but I’m like, 'No, I need to win every week until it’s over.' If this is to come true, this is something I’ve been working toward this since I was in junior high and a dream come true.”
As to the uncertainty surrounding the whereabouts of this year’s NFR: not a problem.
“I don’t care where they have it,” said Melvin who was a part of the 2015 Tarleton State College championship rodeo team. “I just want to go run 10 head somewhere. And it’s a tough business and tough to get ahead, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to make it and see if I can hold my own, have some fun, and make some money in the process.”
The road to the NFR has considerably more bends in the road for Sturgis bull dogger Eli Lord. Currently 19th, the 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days steer wrestling champion needs will need a steady diet of trips to the pay window to punch his ticket.
“I’m just trying to do the best I can on the steers they draw me,” Lord said. “I’m just hoping to draw some good ones because if you don’t draw a steer that you can do a long three (seconds) or short four on, it is really hard to speed that steer up enough to win money. So I just have to stay sharp, try to keep the momentum up and go to the next rodeo.”
And up the road mileage as well.
“This coming week, I will be at the Ram Circuit Finals (Greeley, CO) on Thursday to run my first one. Then I go to Salt Lake City on Friday. Gordon (Neb.) on Saturday morning and then back to Greeley to run my second one,” Lord said. “And that’s a short trip honestly. With the Covid this year and the cancellations, the trips are longer and the competition tougher and the time amazing. Everybody goes at them just as fast as they can go. In Rapid City (Range Days Rodeo) like a 3.8 (seconds) won last this year. In every other year, that time probably wins not worse than second.”
Lord’s progress, and other South Dakota rodeo athletes can be followed at prorodeo.com.
