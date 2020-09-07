Sexual abuse allegations lead to resignation of Bishop-elect from Rapid City

"The Review Board agreed with the investigation’s conclusion that the accusation met the standard of Canon Law for further investigation and conclusion and the Holy See was informed by Bishop Muhich," the statement continued. "Father Mulloy received a summary of the specific allegation against him and submitted his resignation as Bishop-elect of the Diocese of Duluth to the Holy Father, which has been accepted."

The Catholic Diocese of Rapid City stated its commitment to maintaining a safe environment for children and young people.

"We encourage anyone who believes they have been abused by a member of the clergy or employee of the diocese, regardless of when the harm occurred, to first report the matter to law enforcement. They are invited to contact the Diocese to receive the help and healing they deserve," the statement read. "To report allegations of sexual abuse by church personnel, contact the Victim Assistance coordinator, Barbara Scherr. To ensure confidentiality in her outreach to victims, she can be contacted privately at 1-605-209-3418 (cell). Her phone has caller ID and messaging features. All information will be treated confidentially."

In accordance with diocesan policy, all allegations of sexual misconduct involving children or young people and priests, deacons, lay employees, or volunteers serving the Diocese of Rapid City will be reported to civil authorities and investigated.

