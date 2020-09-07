Sexual abuse allegations lead to resignation of Bishop-elect from Rapid City

Less than a month before he was to be installed as the Bishop of Duluth, Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy of Rapid City has resigned from the church over sexual abuse allegations from the early 1980s.
"Today the Holy See announced that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was appointed the Bishop of Duluth on June 19, 2020," according to a statement released by the Diocese of Rapid City. "Subsequent to that appointment, on August 7, 2020, the Diocese of Rapid City received notification of an allegation against Father Mulloy of sexual abuse of a minor in the early 1980s. The Diocese of Rapid City has no other allegations of sexual abuse involving Father Mulloy."
Father Mulloy was to be ordained and installed as the Bishop of Duluth on October 1, 2020.
The Rapid City Diocese began their investigation after the allegations were received.
"Following the established procedure, Bishop Peter Muhich, Bishop of Rapid City, informed law enforcement of this development," according to the statement from the organization. "Father Mulloy was directed to refrain from engaging in ministry. The Diocese then commissioned an independent investigation to determine whether the allegation warranted further investigation under Canon Law."
The results of the investigation went to the Rapid City Diocesan Review Board, a lay-majority interdisciplinary body, in accordance with the policies of the Diocese of Rapid City.
"The Review Board agreed with the investigation’s conclusion that the accusation met the standard of Canon Law for further investigation and conclusion and the Holy See was informed by Bishop Muhich," the statement continued. "Father Mulloy received a summary of the specific allegation against him and submitted his resignation as Bishop-elect of the Diocese of Duluth to the Holy Father, which has been accepted."
The Catholic Diocese of Rapid City stated its commitment to maintaining a safe environment for children and young people.
"We encourage anyone who believes they have been abused by a member of the clergy or employee of the diocese, regardless of when the harm occurred, to first report the matter to law enforcement. They are invited to contact the Diocese to receive the help and healing they deserve," the statement read. "To report allegations of sexual abuse by church personnel, contact the Victim Assistance coordinator, Barbara Scherr. To ensure confidentiality in her outreach to victims, she can be contacted privately at 1-605-209-3418 (cell). Her phone has caller ID and messaging features. All information will be treated confidentially."
In accordance with diocesan policy, all allegations of sexual misconduct involving children or young people and priests, deacons, lay employees, or volunteers serving the Diocese of Rapid City will be reported to civil authorities and investigated.
