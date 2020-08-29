Shane O’Connell keeps NFR hopes alive with bareback win

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem was on hand Saturday night to usher in the final performance of the 75th annual Range Days Rodeo as the Central States Fair celebrated South Dakota Day, a tribute to the rodeo, the state’s official state sport.
“We decided to make our Saturday night performance of the Range Days Rodeo a tribute to South Dakota,” said Jeffries. “And it’s so important the governor made it possible for this to happen. Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Huron and Rapid City have all had their chance to produce their events and that wouldn’t have happened without the governor.”
The Ranch Days final performance, despite a mid-show rainfall, lived up to the hype as true to form, be it a rank pen of broncs and bull, judges in a more benevolent mood, or perhaps an adrenalin rush from a last night opportunity, winning performances lit up the scoreboard in the rough stock events.
The top numbers on the leaderboard coming into the night were gettable, the only obstacle, a pen of quality bucking horses and rank bulls all from the Burch Rodeo string.
A Rapid City man kicked off the night in winning fashion as Shane O’Connell matched the previous 83-point rides jointly posted by Richie Champion, Cole Reiner and Taylor Broussard spurring his way to an 83-point trip on Burch Rodeo’s Strawberry Rocket, a horse that O’Connell knew well having twice ridden the bronc to the pay window in Deadwood.
“I’ve been on the him twice in Deadwood. I was 86 on him a couple of years ago and won second and 85 this year and finished third on him,” O’Connell said. “I had a really good trip today. I had a little trouble with my hand, it started to sneak out a little bit which is a pretty scary deal for a bareback rider. I kinda feel I could have ridden him a little better, but I’m still pretty happy thankful to get a win out of the deal.”
The big payday couldn’t have come at a better time for Rapid City Central grad as O’Connell, despite a late season run that includes wins in Payson, Arizona, and a couple of places elsewhere came into Saturday night sitting 24th in world standings some $8,000 out of the 15th and final NFR qualifying spot.
“It ain’t over yet. I’m pretty gritty and I don’t quit, I don’t quit at all, so I will keep going,” the ever-optimistic O’Connell said. “I just got keep doing what I’m doing and they will pay me in the end.”
In saddle bronc, Rusty Wright’s 84.5 ride on Thursday night did indeed fall on Saturday night. Though the winner shared the same Milford, Utah, address as Stetson Wright, Rusty’s uncle turned in an 86-point effort to share the top money with Texas bronc rider, Logan Cook.
Only Denton Fugate’s Wednesday night 86-point ride managed to withstand Saturday night challenges, the best of three qualified rides on the evening an 85-point trip by Nathan Hatchel (Hennessey, Okla.).
Earlier in the day, the morning slack produced a couple of event winners. Reed Kraeger (Elwood, Neb.), won the big man’s event turning in a quick 3.3-second run to capture the steer wrestling title. And Taylor Munsell (Alva, Okla.) won the WPRA breakaway roping event with a 2.10 to best a very balanced field.
South Dakota favorite, Lisa Lockhart, a two-time Range Days winner, 13-time NFR barrel racing qualifier and second on the all-time WPRA earning’s list, was up on Saturday night but the Oelrichs lady had a slow night on a cloverleaf dampened by a mid-rodeo rain storm and finished out of the money as Maggie Poloncic's (Gillette, Wyoming) 17.07 spin through the barrels in the Wednesday morning slack help up throughout the week.
