Shane O’Connell keeps NFR hopes alive with bareback win

“I’ve been on the him twice in Deadwood. I was 86 on him a couple of years ago and won second and 85 this year and finished third on him,” O’Connell said. “I had a really good trip today. I had a little trouble with my hand, it started to sneak out a little bit which is a pretty scary deal for a bareback rider. I kinda feel I could have ridden him a little better, but I’m still pretty happy thankful to get a win out of the deal.”

The big payday couldn’t have come at a better time for Rapid City Central grad as O’Connell, despite a late season run that includes wins in Payson, Arizona, and a couple of places elsewhere came into Saturday night sitting 24th in world standings some $8,000 out of the 15th and final NFR qualifying spot.

“It ain’t over yet. I’m pretty gritty and I don’t quit, I don’t quit at all, so I will keep going,” the ever-optimistic O’Connell said. “I just got keep doing what I’m doing and they will pay me in the end.”

In saddle bronc, Rusty Wright’s 84.5 ride on Thursday night did indeed fall on Saturday night. Though the winner shared the same Milford, Utah, address as Stetson Wright, Rusty’s uncle turned in an 86-point effort to share the top money with Texas bronc rider, Logan Cook.