Shawn Stock gets a chance to play and scores against Tea Area

It’s been a tough season for the Douglas Patriots, to say the least, but there was a breath of fresh air and an added mark of enthusiasm late in the game against Class 11AA No. 1 ranked Tea Area.
Douglas senior Shawn Stock, who has Asperger’s, finally got his wish and was able to play in a varsity football game. Not only did he play, but he scored in the 63-6 loss Friday night at Dave Broadie Field at Patriot Stadium.
The game Friday night was more than about the score for Stock, and in the end, the Douglas football team. The Titans, playing in AA this season for the first time, have been dominating their opponents, as they did against the young Patriots.
He was inserted into the game late with the Patriots down on their own 18-yard line. After he rambled for a 47-yard run to the Tea Area 36-yard line, he caught an 18-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Denekamp, before he scored on a 17-yard run.
Maciejczak said this all started in the off-season when Shawn, who would visit him during his lunch breaks throughout the years at Douglas High School, told him he wanted to play football. Although he said he had been practicing, he told Maciejczak that his mother wouldn’t let him play.
Until this season.
Shawn, whose brother and father are retired military, mainly took reps with the freshmen, but has been a valuable member of encouragement on the Patriot bench.
“He comes to every practice, he busts his butt,” Maciejczak said. “I got a hold of their coach (Craig Clayberg) and we talked about him playing. It's top-notch on their side. They are as top-notch team, No. 1 in the AA, so for them to allow that to happen was great.”
Clayberg said football can be a special game and Shawn proved it Friday night.
"It is pretty special for a kid like that on Homecoming, it was neat," he said.
Maciejczak said they had two plays just for him to run -- Stock jet-sweep motion and Stock, go get open for a pass.
“He was unstoppable tonight, he got in the end zone,” he said.
It took three plays because he tripped at about the 20-yard line after his pass reception.
"He can catch the ball well, he does a great job. I think he was so excited he tripped over the turf monster there,” Maciejczak said. “It is one of those things. I played football for a long time, I coached football at all kinds of levels for a long time. This is the first time I have ever been a part of something like this. It wasn’t me. It was Stock who able to do it. I always told my boys, ‘Here's the deal, God made us big people, to take care of people like that.’ It was fun."
It was Shawn’s first live action, first varsity game. Maciejczak said the pressure was on him a little before the contest because he told him he was probably going to get some reps this game.
“He said, ‘My mom told me to breathe a lot when I get nervous,’ so before the game he was breathing heavily and I was kind of giggling, and then he kind of settled down,” Maciejczak said. “I didn't know how to set this up, I just kept saying, 'Okay Stock, after this third quarter I think I am going to get you into play.’ The guys threw him a couple of passes to get him ready. We called a timeout, just so we could walk down with him there real quick so he could be comfortable. He performed like a champ. It was his first game ever, it is Homecoming his senior year, his first time ever playing football against the No. 1 team in the state.
“It was one of the coolest things I have ever gotten to see in my life I think in football.”