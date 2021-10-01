Shawn Stock gets a chance to play and scores against Tea Area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He comes to every practice, he busts his butt,” Maciejczak said. “I got a hold of their coach (Craig Clayberg) and we talked about him playing. It's top-notch on their side. They are as top-notch team, No. 1 in the AA, so for them to allow that to happen was great.”

Clayberg said football can be a special game and Shawn proved it Friday night.

"It is pretty special for a kid like that on Homecoming, it was neat," he said.

Maciejczak said they had two plays just for him to run -- Stock jet-sweep motion and Stock, go get open for a pass.

“He was unstoppable tonight, he got in the end zone,” he said.

It took three plays because he tripped at about the 20-yard line after his pass reception.

"He can catch the ball well, he does a great job. I think he was so excited he tripped over the turf monster there,” Maciejczak said. “It is one of those things. I played football for a long time, I coached football at all kinds of levels for a long time. This is the first time I have ever been a part of something like this. It wasn’t me. It was Stock who able to do it. I always told my boys, ‘Here's the deal, God made us big people, to take care of people like that.’ It was fun."