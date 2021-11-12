Sheridan Hawks cruise past Sabres

The Badlands Sabres hockey team opened the weekend on a rough note as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Sheridan Hawks Friday night at Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The Hawks jumped out to an early advantage after Caden McDonald found the back of the net on assists from Mason Friedricks and Makhai Sparks at the 4:51 mark of the opening period.

Ten minutes later, Sheridan added to its early advantage as Sparks took a pair of passes from Nick Tigges and Taylor Frerichs and lit the lamp for a 2-0 lead.

The Hawks’ offense pushed the pace and outshot the Sabres 20-10 in the opening period.

The second period wouldn’t differ from the first as Sheridan added to its lead on a Nathan Awoyemi goal in the second minute.

The Hawks continued to pressure the Sabres’ defense and in the 14th minute, as they scored twice in a 45-second span, starting with a McCaffrey Billings goal.

McDonald added another goal 43 seconds later on assists from Frerichs and Wyatt Noble to make it 5-0 to close out the second period.

After Frerichs scored a goal of his own to extend his team’s lead to 6-0, Kael Delzer got Badlands on the board when he scored on an assist from Zach Vockler.

Derrick Brown added another for the Sabres in the 18th minute and closed out the scoring for both teams with an unassisted goal.

Sheridan finished with 47 total shots, while Badlands had 36.

Badlands (6-9) will play Sheridan again on Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0