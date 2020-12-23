Shop owner making the move to renovated Baken Park shopping center

“I think it’s going to be pretty darn nice when it’s done. That building was pretty old, and I think MG Oil is going to do a nice job of putting it back together,” Bechtel said.

He said MG Oil Co.’s goal is to finish construction before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August. MG Oil Co. could not be reached for comment about the project.

According to a sign posted near Family Fare, the renovation will include a landscaped courtyard, a landscaped walkway with outdoor seating, easy access to parking and businesses at the back of the shopping center, and a dozen spaces for new tenants.

Brenda Howard, who owns Rare Finds by Brenda Howard, a home décor store on Deadwood Avenue, is one of the first to lease space there.

“As soon as I found out they were redoing Baken Park, I got my name in right away,” she said Tuesday.

Howard announced her move on Facebook on Oct. 1, plans to start moving in January, and hopes to reopen in early February. Rare Finds Décor will celebrate its fourth anniversary in business in May.

Howard said she looks forward to better visibility and more parking at Baken Park.