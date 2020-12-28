Sides detail arguments in SD marijuana amendment lawsuit

Marijuana group

Lawyers for the marijuana group made the opposite argument: That South Dakota law prevents Thom and Miller from suing the state because they themselves are state officials.

Thom and Miller “have sworn to uphold the law, which includes laws passed by voters. Allowing officials to challenge laws they do not like undermines the rule of law and improperly injects the state into the election process," the memo says. 'Law enforcement officers may not pick and choose which laws they will uphold in their official capacities, and they may not use their offices to play politics."

“This is particularly concerning where, as here, the state appears to be paying at least some of the legal fees to allow a state official to sue the state,” the lawyers wrote.

The memo cites reporting by the Journal that explains that Gov. Kristi Noem approved state funds to pay for Miller’s defense. Thom’s lawyer and the spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office say taxpayer money is not being spent on his legal fees but won’t say if Thom or a third party is paying.

“The plaintiffs have not identified any basis — statutory or otherwise — for the expenditure of public funds to oppose election results,” the memo says.