Simeon Birnbaum aims to grow hockey in Rapid City, awards Gatorade grant to Rushmore Thunder

Simeon Birnbaum awarded a $1,000 grant to the Rushmore Thunder Hockey Association this week after being named the Gatorade Player of the Year for South Dakota Boys Track & Field on June 29.

The Gatorade “Play it Forward Platform” allows recipients of the state awards to donate $1,000 to an organization “that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.”

“I think it’s pretty sweet and it’s awesome to give back to programs you were a part of, because they invest in you and give you opportunities,” Birnbaum told The Journal. “I’m giving to the Rushmore Thunder because I played youth hockey for 10 years of my life.”

Thunder boys varsity head coach Richard Novak heard the news Monday night and said he’s thrilled more kids will get opportunities to play hockey as a result of Birnbaum’s grant.

“For him to think about us and do that for kids playing hockey at Rushmore is great,” Novak said. “Hockey is not an easy sport to get into, but for him to think about giving kids an opportunity to play hockey is awesome.”

Birnbaum, a Rapid City Stevens rising senior, grew up in Canada before his family relocated to the Rapid City area when he was a kid, and he immediately found a home with the Rushmore Thunder family.

Now, he hopes his contribution allows other kids to pursue their hockey dreams as the sport continues to grow in the United States.

“Hockey in America isn’t as big as in other parts of the world, so having a program in Rapid City gave me the opportunity to compete,” Birnbaum said. “It was really awesome because if I moved to a lot of other places I wouldn’t have had that opportunity. It’s really important to keep that program going for future generations.”

Birnbaum said he still keeps up with the Thunder through former teammates and friends still involved in the organization.

“I still follow them, I can’t say extremely closely, but I know guys on the team and they are in some of my classes,” he said. “I try to stay involved and I talk to them about it.”

Novak said Birnbaum’s decision to give back to the Thunder program says a lot about the sports community in Rapid City and the way hockey gets in a player’s blood.

“Not everybody is going to be the best at hockey, but you develop a love for the game,” Novak said. “It’s infectious. Once you get going on hockey, it gets into you. For (Birnbaum), even though he’s not in the game anymore, to give another young man a chance to play the game is great of him.”

The junior is familiar with the Gatorade awards after winning the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year for cross country last fall. Birnbaum said winning both in the same year is a high honor.

“It feels great to be kind of dominating the running scene in South Dakota right now,” Birnbaum said. “It definitely was more of a surprise in cross country because it was a really tight battle between me and some other boys. But I feel like I had a really standout track season and feels good to be recognized for it.”

After he became the 16th high schooler and fourth junior to run a sub four-minute mile time at the Brooks PR Invitational last month in Seattle, Birnbaum began to receive national attention. His time ranked him fifth nationally among high school runners in the calendar year.

“People won’t be so surprised when they see me running fast in meets to come because it’s a shocker when somebody you don’t hear about breaks four minutes in the mile,” Birnbaum said. “I feel like people will get to know me.”

For the rest of the summer, Birnbaum’s focus is on staying healthy and preparing for the fall cross country season. But he still has his sights set on bigger cross country meets in the winter.

“My main focus for cross country is December when all the big races are,” Birnbaum said. “I have to be really smart and not peak too early. I have to realize we are five months out so I can take it slow and I’ll be ready when I need to be.”