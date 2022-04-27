Simeon Birnbaum blazing his way into the record books

Earlier this month, Rapid City Stevens standout Simeon Birnbaum received a long-awaited invitation to one of the top track meets in the country, and made the most of the opportunity.

On April 10, the junior competed at the Arcadia Invitational in Los Angeles County in the one mile run, and relished the opportunity to compete on one of the biggest stages in high school track and field.

He entered the meet with a lofty goal, to beat the South Dakota state record of 4 minutes, 7.9 seconds, set by Sioux Falls Lincoln alumnus and South Dakota Sports Hall of Famer Jim Reinhart in 1977.

Birnbaum not only achieved his goal, but won the race against some of the nation’s top high school athletes with a time of 4:07.88.

“That was by far the most nervous I’ve ever been for a race,” Birnbaum said. “It’s the most nervous I’ve ever been for a race. Flying out to California added pressure because my family and I made sacrifices (to be there).”

Birnbaum’s nerves settled at the start of the race as he finished atop the podium, besting Aiden Emerson from Arlington High School in Washington by .12 seconds.

“Once that gun went off I felt like I was back home, racing at any other meet,” Birnbaum said. “I did what I needed to do and was just happy to represent South Dakota in that way.”

Stevens distance coach Jesse Coy knew Birnbaum always wanted to compete at Arcadia because of its reputation in the running community. The invitational consistently boasts the top-tier high school runners in the country.

“He’s had that on his radar. He loves track and field, so it’s been a bucket list thing for him for several years,” Coy said. “If you are a distance runner and you’re fast, then you want to run at Arcadia. That’s where the elite distance runners go.”

When Coy and Birnbaum reviewed the entries for the meet, they felt confident the junior had a shot to win the race, but the expectation of his coaches rapidly evolved over the last year.

Head coach Paul Hendry said he saw Birnbaum’s dedication in the offseason and knew he would improve, but the junior continues to raise the bar each week.

“We didn’t know exactly what that (improvement) meant,” Hendry said. “Setting state records and winning the Arcadia Invite is just amazing. He’s really taken it to the next level and will probably go down as one of the best distance runners ever in the state. He’s definitely one of the best ever at Stevens.”

Birnbaum’s best time in the 1600-meter run last season was 4:23.49 at the Class AA State Track and Field Meet. At Arcadia, he set a new personal best and ran a 4:06.51.

Coy said that since December, Birnbaum has run at least 40 miles per week, and despite the training, his jump is remarkable.

“Sometimes I say I’m not surprised by results, but what he’s done this year has surprised me quite a bit,” Coy said. “He has taken such a big jump from last track season, but we started to see what was possible at the end of cross country.”

Last October, Birnbaum won the Class AA State Cross Country Meet in Sioux Falls with a time of 15:48.64. He went on to finish eighth in the 5000 at the Nike Heartland Regional Championships in in Yankton at 15:16.6 and narrowly missed out on a bid to the Nike National Championship.

He was named Gatorade Player of the Year in boys cross country in January, the first athlete from Stevens to win the award.

Coy saw the possibilities for Birnbaum at Black Hills State University’s Yellow Jacket Holliday Open. where he claimed the top spot in the mile at 4:17.

“That was the first time I was like, he is going to do some pretty special things this outdoor season,” Coy said.

Birnbaum is already receiving attention from some of the top distance programs at the college level, but there’s a lot of season left and he’s not done breaking state records.

“I have the state two-mile record on my mind,” Birnbaum said. “I’m chasing state records at this point, that was my major goal this year.”

The junior ran a 9:52.26 and won the 3200 at the Festival of Relays Thursday at Sioux Park as a warm-up for the Howard Woods Invitational in Sioux Falls this weekend. If the weather cooperates, Birnbaum hopes to set a new state record in the two-mile.

The junior makes the entire Raiders team better by striving to be the best, Hendry said, and is already looking forward to 2023.

“A good year of offseason training, getting stronger and staying healthy means we’ll see even better numbers next year,” Hendry said. “I think his best years are to come in college, where he will excel and shine at that level.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

