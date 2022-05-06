Simeon Birnbaum breaks 3200 state record at Dakota Relays

SIOUX FALLS — In last year’s Howard Wood Dakota Relays, Simeon Birnbaum finished third in the special 800-meter race, or so the scoreboard said.

For Birnbaum, that loss may have been a victory of sorts, as the performance clearly served as a catalyst for future track excellence as the Rapid City Stevens’ junior hasn’t lost on the track since.

And done so in record setting fashion.

Earlier in the year, Birnbaum set a new South Dakota state record in the mile run in the Arcadia Invitational out in California, and on Friday added another state all-time standard to his rapidly growing, very impressive resume, winning the boys 3200-meter race in 8 minutes and 55.22 seconds.

Even more impressively, he did so all by his lonesome, quickly separating from the field and extending the margin from 30 meters in the first lap to over 100 meters at the tape.

“I was really hoping some other guys would take the pace out there but after the first 100 yards I was like, maybe I’m not going to get any help on this, so I better just go for it,” Birnbaum said. “I could hear the loud speaker, and on the super tough laps I could hear him say that I was a second out or on pace. and I could also see the clock coming around the final lap and knew that I was a little bit slow and had to go since I wanted to get the record.”

Birnbaum credited his impressive improvement this track season to establishing goals and working hard toward making them happen. Despite what others might have thought of his chances to achieve state record goals in his junior season.

“I thought I could set the record, but I’m not sure how many other people did,” Birnbaum added. “Maybe only the close people around me thought I was capable of that, but it’s nice to prove some people wrong and show that South Dakota can run, baby.”

Birnbaum wasn’t the only Black Hills area athlete to post gold medal winning performances in boys events on Friday, including a very special one as well.

In the boys 200 special event, highlighting the evening program, Custer junior Blake Boyster nipped Spearfish junior Jaden Guthmiller, 22.57 to 22.62 seconds, to overcame a slow start with a furious kick in the final 20 meters.

“I felt like I started to close the gap coming out of the corner,” Boyster said. “I’m not basically the best starter, but I kind of pushed off the corner and after that I just kept myself calm, stayed loose and chased him down. In my mind I thought I could catch him, but I wasn’t sure I had enough track left to do it."

Belle Fourche senior Aiden Giffen earned a gold medal too, winning the boys long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 7.75 inches to best defending state champion Sam Rohlfs of Aberdeen Central.

“I’ve definitely been waiting for this all four years of high school. I came here last year and got second, so I came in this year determined to pop off a good jump and get that first place,” Giffin said. “It came in my second-to-last jump, and right when I hit it I knew it was going to be better than all of my other jumps. There was some pressure there for sure, but I think I like it and jump farther.”

Rapid City Stevens' Brynn Nelson highlighted the West River girls action on Friday as the Raiders freshman won the javelin with a toss of 126 feet, 11 inches. Nelson, a Stevens softball standout, credited coach Paul Ferdinand for introducing her to the sport.

“My coach was always on us softball players to do the event since we are used to throwing, so he figured we would be pretty good at javelin.” Nelson said with a laugh while expressing surprise at having earned the top spot on the medal stand. “I was going to be happy with a top-three since there a lot of good throwers and North Dakota has been doing it for a while, but once I got in the top three, I wanted that first place.”

The Raiders had another strong performance in the girls pole vault, as senior Emily Adams finished second (11 feet) in the event, won by Branden Valley’s Bethany Dybdahl (11 feet, 6 inches). Custer freshman Ciana Stiefel earned a third-place medal (10 feet, 6 inches).

Custer senior Kellyn Kortemeyer came up short in defense of her 2021 girls shot put title, though it took a South Dakota state record toss to do so, as Kortemeyer placed second to Hamlin’s Gracelyn Leiseth (48 feet 11 inches).

Sioux Falls Christian set a Howard Wood Dakota Relays meet record with a 9:30.07 clocking in the girls Class A 4X800 relay. The Custer Wildcats finished fourth in the event.

In the Class AA 4X800, meet favorite Brandon Valley topped the field (9:31.38), though a couple of Black Hills area teams turned in excellent performances as well. Spearfish (9:42.18) finished second and Sturgis Brown (9:44.93) earned the third-place medals.

In the girls special 200-meter race, Erin Palmer of Fargo Century won in 2:11.45.

Other individual event winners in Friday’s opening day of the 97th Howard Wood Dakota Relays included Tony Nelson of Tracy-Milroy in the shot put with a 59-foot, 7.25-inch toss; Owen Spartz (Watertown) in pole vault (15 feet 3 inches); Logan Arason (Red River) in boys javelin (173 feet, 3 inches); Jazmin Berry (Dickinson) in girls long jump (18 feet, 4.25 inches); Ali Bainbridge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) in the girls 3200 meters (10:38.29).

In relay finals on Friday, Sioux Falls Christian was the big winner, placing first in Class A boys and girls 4X800, and the boys Class A 4X200. Chester Area was a double winner in Class B (Girls 4X800 and boys 4X200).

In preliminary round action on Friday, the Rapid City Stevens duo of senior Baylee VanZee and junior Claire Fiero earned a spot in Saturday’s 100-meter hurdle finals as VanZee placed fifth in the prelims (15.53) while Fiero (15.55) placed sixth.

Davies Cece Deebom won the event (14:58) and also had the fastest time in the girls 100-meter prelims with a 12.14-second clocking. Rapid City Central’s Matayah Yellow Mule had the second quickest time in the round (12.29).

Two Black Hills area competitors advanced to the finals in the boys 100-meter dash. Spearfish junior Jaden Guthmiller posted the best time with a very quick 10.62-second spring. Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche also earned a spot in Saturday’s finals with a sixth place, 10.97-second effort.

The Howard Wood Dakota Relays wraps up on Friday with both field and track events schedule to begin at 9 a.m.

