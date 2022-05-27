Simeon Birnbaum breaks another record in 2-title day at State

SIOUX FALLS — Rapid City Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum won his first two state championships of the week on Day 2 of the State Track and Field Meet Thursday at Howard Wood Field.

Birnbaum won his second straight title in the 800-meter run with a meet record time and cruised to a first-place finish in the 1600.

He started his day in the 3200 with one goal in mind; to win a title for his team. He started at a healthy pace before turning on the jets in the final 800 meters, running the final lap in 59 seconds to finish in the top spot at 9:27.13.

“Going in I was just focused on winning as much as I can this weekend and that usually doesn’t mean time,” Birnbaum said. “Sometimes you have to sacrifice some of your times, but at the end of the day what matters is you get the win and help your team get on the podium.”

The junior already holds the state record in the event, set earlier this month at the Dakota Relays at 8:55.22, so he wasn’t concerned with time.

Birnbaum entered the race knowing he has a long two days ahead with the 800 finals later in the day and the sprint medley finals and 1600 finals on Saturday morning.

After the 3200, Birnbaum said the race he really wanted to attack for time was the 800.

The junior made good on his promise in the 800 in record time at 1:51.03. That mark ranks second in South Dakota history behind the legendary Jim Reinhart and bested the meet record of 1:52.28.

“It gives me a lot of confidence coming off that 2 mile because I was feeling pretty sore,” Birnbaum said. “It’s a little hotter than I’m used to, but I got in an ice bath and got ready to crank over here. I was really hoping for that state record, but I’ll take it any day of the week.”

The Stevens boys sit third in the team standings after Day 2 with 38 points. Only No. 1 Aberdeen Central with 46 points and No. 2 Harrisburg with 39 points are ahead of the Raiders.

Yellow Mule saves best for last en route to triple jump title

Rapid City Central’s Matayah Yellow Mule ended her high school career in the triple jump with a second consecutive state title in the Class AA girls triple jump.

She fought back from a slow start in the preliminary rounds to take a lead on her penultimate jump before Brandon Valley’s Madison Pederson surged to the front of the pack at 37 feet, 11.5 inches and put the pressure on Yellow Mule.

On the senior’s final jump, she leaped 38 feet, 1.5 inches to best Pederson and reclaim the top spot on the podium.

“I feel like I do that all the time,” Yellow Mule said. “Usually I get really stressed out in the prelims and don’t do my best. It makes me pretty anxious to wait until the last just and I definitely don’t try to make it my last. It’s kind of cool that it’s always my last jump, it’s like a surprise at the end.”

When Pedersen moved to the front of the pack, nerves set in for Cobblers head coach Pat Moriarty.

“To fight back, take the lead and then have a girl pass her made me nervous, but Matayah is such a competitor,” Moriarty said. “To see her on that final jump take the lead and then seal the deal was definitely a good thing we needed to see happen for our team.”

On Thursday, Yellow Mule finished 11th in the long jump and entered Friday with a chip on her shoulder to defend the triple jump crown.

“It’s really relieving because I really wanted to defend that title,” Yellow Mule said. “I’m really really relieved because it was stressful and nerve-racking but I’m really excited and glad that’s how I’m going out my senior year.”

Delahoyde claims his first title for Spearfish

Spearfish’s Brayden Delahoyde also saved his best jump for last in the Class AA boys high jump.

The sophomore started strong and found himself in a two-horse race with O’Gorman’s Manny Struck at 6 feet, 6 inches. Struck cleared the bar before Delahoyde, meaning he held a tiebreaker if neither cleared 6 feet, 7 inches.

Struck fell short of the next standard on all three attempts and Delahoyde nicked the bar on his first two tries to set up an opportunity for the Spartan to claim the title outright.

Delahoyde cleared 6 feet, 7 inches on his final attempt and raised his fist in the air to celebrate his first state title.

“It was definitely an adrenaline rush,” Delahoyde said. “Everybody says how great a feeling it is, but you never think about how great it really is.”

The 6-foot, 7-inch leap tied Delahoyde’s personal record. He credited his coach Erik Skoglund for helping with his technique between jumps.

“My coach, Skoglund, was really trying to emphasize that I needed to get more speed,” Delahoyde said. “I took it with a grain of salt and got it done.”

