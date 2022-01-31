Simeon Birnbaum named Stevens’ first Gatorade Player of the Year in boys XC

Simeon Birnbaum’s morning run ended a little bit sweeter than usual Monday.

After getting back from his before-school workout, the Rapid City Stevens junior had messages waiting for him.

“Right when I got home I looked at my phone and had texts from my dad telling me to check my email,” he said. “I looked and that’s where I figured it out.”

Birnbaum discovered the news that he had been named South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year for boys cross country, becoming the first student-athlete from Stevens to ever win the award.

He said the news came as a bit of a surprise to him, as he expected the honor to go to Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson, who won the Class A individual state title last October and broke the meet record with a time of 15 minutes, 27.13 seconds in the process.

Birnbuam himself claimed the Class AA individual title with a time of 15:48 and led the Raiders to their first team title in 17 years. He also placed eighth at the Nike Cross Heartland Regional Championships in November.

“It was a little bit unexpected but definitely exciting,” he said.

The 6-foot, 145-pound junior also maintains a grade-point average of 3.86 and is first chair alto saxophone player in the Stevens High School jazz band.

Birnbaum said the Raiders’ team title still ranks No. 1 among his accomplishments, but being among the country’s other elite high school runners is still an honor.

“I look at all the other guys. There are some great runners from other states, and to be on the same list as them is pretty cool,” he said. “I haven’t really told anyone, I’ve just been going about my day. I don’t always enjoy telling people about all my accomplishments. I’ll keep it to myself, and if anyone asks I’ll tell them then.”

Birnbaum is training for his junior track and field campaign this spring. Last year he won state titles in the 800-meter dash, 1600 meters and 4x800 relay.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

