 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Simeon Birnbaum named Stevens’ first Gatorade Player of the Year in boys XC

  • Updated
  • 0
082721-crosscountry-002.JPG (copy)

Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens leads the field at the Douglas Early Bird cross country meet Aug. 27, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Simeon Birnbaum’s morning run ended a little bit sweeter than usual Monday.

After getting back from his before-school workout, the Rapid City Stevens junior had messages waiting for him.

“Right when I got home I looked at my phone and had texts from my dad telling me to check my email,” he said. “I looked and that’s where I figured it out.”

Birnbaum discovered the news that he had been named South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year for boys cross country, becoming the first student-athlete from Stevens to ever win the award.

He said the news came as a bit of a surprise to him, as he expected the honor to go to Belle Fourche junior Sawyer Clarkson, who won the Class A individual state title last October and broke the meet record with a time of 15 minutes, 27.13 seconds in the process.

Birnbuam himself claimed the Class AA individual title with a time of 15:48 and led the Raiders to their first team title in 17 years. He also placed eighth at the Nike Cross Heartland Regional Championships in November.

People are also reading…

“It was a little bit unexpected but definitely exciting,” he said.

The 6-foot, 145-pound junior also maintains a grade-point average of 3.86 and is first chair alto saxophone player in the Stevens High School jazz band.

Birnbaum said the Raiders’ team title still ranks No. 1 among his accomplishments, but being among the country’s other elite high school runners is still an honor.

“I look at all the other guys. There are some great runners from other states, and to be on the same list as them is pretty cool,” he said. “I haven’t really told anyone, I’ve just been going about my day. I don’t always enjoy telling people about all my accomplishments. I’ll keep it to myself, and if anyone asks I’ll tell them then.”

Birnbaum is training for his junior track and field campaign this spring. Last year he won state titles in the 800-meter dash, 1600 meters and 4x800 relay.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Noem wants all the information about the Ravnsborg case released. When will we see the information on the investigation of nepotism with her d…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

What will it take for GF&P to stand up to the governor and just say no. They are supposed to be stewards of our environment and wildlife, …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News