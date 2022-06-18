Simeon Birnbaum on breaking 4-minute mile: ‘Nothing really changes’

Heading into Wednesday’s Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, Simeon Birnbaum wanted to complete the 1-mile run in under four minutes, but admitted he wasn’t sure how reasonable that really was.

The Rapid City Stevens rising senior had the slowest entry time for the event among the dozen participants, a personal best and South Dakota state record of 4:07.88, and was nearly five seconds off the leading entry time.

But Birnbaum moved himself into contention on the fourth and final lap of the race, and used a blistering kick in the final 100 meters to not only win it, but finish in 3:59.51, becoming the 17th high school student-athlete in United States history to run a sub four-minute mile and the third to do it as a junior.

“I’d like to say it feels absolutely wild, but at the end of the day you kind of think about it and it’s just, I just ran another PR,” he said. “Nothing really changes. You’re just a little more known.”

Birnbaum, who won the Class AA state championship in the 1600-meter run for the second straight year at the South Dakota state track and field meet last month, began Wednesday’s race in the back-half of the pack and moved up to fifth halfway through. He started the final lap in fourth, then on the final stretch came off the right side of the runners in front of him and burst past them for the honor to break the finish-line tape.

“Originally I wasn’t even thinking about (breaking four minute),” he said on the last lap. “I was just going for the win and trying to outkick those guys, but I heard the announcer going crazy and I was like wow, that’s pretty amazing, so I was pretty excited.”

He said his strategy for the event was to hover around 61 seconds for the first three laps, which he did by going 1:01.53, 1:00.82 and 1:01.05, then close hard. He completed the final lap in 56.12 seconds and won the race by .57 seconds.

“Even on the last lap, it wasn’t just a time trial, it was a real race,” he said. “It’s not often you have a race that’s won at sub-four that’s actually a race and was what it took to win, so that was pretty cool.”

Birnbaum and his competition had the benefit of a pace-runner to set them up to break four minutes. They found out a few hours before the event that Gary Martin, a Pennsylvania high school senior who ran a 3:57.89 mile, would lead the first two laps.

“He did us a big favor by taking us out quickly and bringing the whole field along the first 300,” Birnbaum said. “And then we had a race from there, but we owe him a lot for taking the pace out.”

Birnbaum said he hasn’t thought about his future goals for next year’s spring track season, only that he’ll soon be turning his attention to his senior cross country campaign at Stevens as he looks to win back-to-back Class AA individual titles in October.

“I definitely came in with the goal to break four, but I don’t know how realistic many people thought that was because I was the last-seeded guy in the race,” he said. “I had the worst entry time, but the goal was to break four.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.