Simeon Birnbaum repeats as Stevens boys, girls capture Class AA state cross country titles

HURON — When the results for the Class AA boys state cross country meet finally posted online, a few Rapid City Stevens runners immediately jogged over to their team tent.

A few seconds later, they returned and promptly showered head coach Jesse Coy with a spare water cooler on Saturday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

The team celebration was warranted. Stevens not only finished atop the boys standings, but also secured the top spot in the girls race earlier in the afternoon to sweep the Class AA competition. Simeon Birnbaum also repeated as the boys individual champion.

“It was a big credit to our upperclassmen,” Coy said. “Having that experience with leaders on our team was invaluable in the way it helped younger kids, who have never done this before.”

The Stevens boys finished with 122 points and an average time of 16 minutes, 49.74 seconds to best runner-up Yankton, which averaged 17:12.93 for a sum of 142 points.

The Raiders finished with three runners in the top 10 in No. 1 Birnbaum (15:16.19), No. 5 Grady Loss (16:28.61) and No. 9 Sean Kilpatrick (16:45.25).

“It’s definitely one of the best feelings you can have,” Birnbaum said. “We came into this year knowing we lost a lot of good people on the boys and girls side and knew it’d be tough. We weren’t expecting this. It was a possibility but it was a lot of hard work.”

Birnbaum said he wanted to go hard in the race, but the conditions on the course made it difficult for him. They didn’t slow the senior down much, however, as he finished 54 seconds ahead of his closest challenger.

The title marked his second straight Class AA individual championship and added one more medal to his ever-growing collection of hardware.

“Sometimes it’s hard to appreciate just how good he is in a race like this, where he’s way out in front,” Coy said. “He’s had an incredible year and career, just putting our school on the map. His confidence bleeds through to both the boys and girls team and into everybody else around him.”

The Stevens girls edged out runner-up Brandon Valley to claim their title. The Raider runners averaged 19:37.9 and finished with three runners in the top 15 in No. 3 Brionna Holso, No. 7 Gracie Uhre and No. 13 Sierra Hoop.

“It’s pretty insane,” Holso said. “Going into this race I wasn’t very hopeful, and that’s totally on me. But this feels nice.”

Holso finished at 17:58.2, ahead of Spearfish’s Peyton VanDeest who ran an 18:18.09, behind individual state champ Ali Bainbridge of Sioux Falls Lincoln and runner-up Libby Castelli of O’Gorman.

“Sub 18 is incredible,” Coy said of Holso's time. “She’s just in a group right now with two girls who are some of the best ever in South Dakota. She gets a little overshadowed but is one of our best runners ever at Stevens.”

Coy didn’t mind being soaked with water on a warm afternoon in Huron after his team’s stellar performance. The Raiders coach said the performances made him even more excited for track and field season to get underway next spring.

Boys team standings

1. Stevens, 122

2. Yankton, 142

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 146

4. Sturgis Brown, 151

5. Rapid City Central, 181

Boys individual standings

1. Simeon Birnbaum (Stevens), 15:16.19

2. Cashton Johnson (Harrisburg), 16:10.48

3. Jared Lutmer (Pierre), 16:17.51

4. Zach Fedde (Yankton), 16:25.36

5. Grady Loss (Stevens), 16:28.61

6. Mikah Peters (Brandon Valley), 16:40.55

7. Peyton Cast (Douglas), 16:44.21

8. Chase Henderson (SF Lincoln), 16.45.25

9. Sean Kilpatrick (Stevens), 16:45.9

10. Deron Graf (Sturgis Brown), 16:49.31

Girls team standings

1. Stevens, 96

2. Brandon Valley, 100

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 115

4. O’Gorman, 126

5. Rapid City Central, 127

6. Spearfish, 128

7. Sturgis Brown, 131

Girls individual standings

1. Ali Bainbridge (SF Lincoln), 17:26.09

2. Libby Castelli (O’Gorman), 17:50.80

3. Brionna Holso (Stevens), 17:58.2

4. Peyton Vandest (Spearfish), 18:18.09

5. Addison Scholten (Brandon Valley), 18:24.52

6. Ruth Pardy (O’Gorman), 18:37.99

7. Gracie Uhre (Stevens), 19:08.89

8. Addalai DeKam (SF Lincoln), 19:23.69

9. Kira Ubence (Douglas), 19:29.92

10. Sheridan Madden (RC Central), 19:30.99