HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Simeon Birnbaum runs sub 4-minute mile among elite competition in Seattle

Rapid City Stevens rising senior Simeon Birnbaum added to an already outstanding spring track season by running a sub 4-minute mile at the Brooks PR Invitational on Wednesday in Seattle.

Birnbaum finished the race in 3 minutes, 59.51 second, beating out elite competition from around the country and winning the event by 0.57 seconds.

He final lap came as his fastest, circling the track in 56.11 seconds and using a burst of speed in the last 100 meters to surpass his fellow runners.

Birnbaum already broke the South Dakota state record in the 1600-meter run and 3200 earlier this year. His sub 4-minute clocking on Wednesday is nearly eight and a half seconds better than his previous personal record.

