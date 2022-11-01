Simeon Birnbaum, Sawyer Clarkson named All-Americans

Rapid City Stevens senior Simeon Birnbaum and Belle Fourche senior Sawyer Clarkson were named All-Americans by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Birnbaum claimed the Class AA cross country state championship for the second straight year with a time of 15:16.19, beating out runner-up Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg by nearly a minute. Birnbaum also collected a heap of individual state titles at the state track and field championships in May and ran a sub 4-minute mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in June in Seattle.

Clarkson won back-to-back individual state championships in the Class A state meet last month with a time of 15:30.28 and led the Broncs to the boys team title by eight points over Hill City.

Stevens head coach Jesse Coy was named Circle of Champions Coach of the Year by the SDCCTFCA. Stevens' Brionna Holso and Belle Fourche's Lane Krautschun were also selected as honorable mentions.