 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Simeon Birnbaum, Sawyer Clarkson named All-Americans

  • 0
Birnaum/Clarkson

Left: Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum raises his hands in celebration as he nears the finish line to win the Class AA boys cross country state meet Oct. 22 at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron. Right: Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson nears the finish line as he wins the Class A state cross country championships at Broadland Creek National Golf Course on Oct. 22 in Huron.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

Rapid City Stevens senior Simeon Birnbaum and Belle Fourche senior Sawyer Clarkson were named All-Americans by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Birnbaum claimed the Class AA cross country state championship for the second straight year with a time of 15:16.19, beating out runner-up Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg by nearly a minute. Birnbaum also collected a heap of individual state titles at the state track and field championships in May and ran a sub 4-minute mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in June in Seattle.

Clarkson won back-to-back individual state championships in the Class A state meet last month with a time of 15:30.28 and led the Broncs to the boys team title by eight points over Hill City. 

Stevens head coach Jesse Coy was named Circle of Champions Coach of the Year by the SDCCTFCA. Stevens' Brionna Holso and Belle Fourche's Lane Krautschun were also selected as honorable mentions.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

If you want to know who will pick up the tab for Medicaid expansion when the Federal Government pulls the upfront Fed funding, look no further…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Income tax is a tax on productivity while sales tax is a tax on consumption. I would gladly pay more in sales taxes, with food exempted, than …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News