Simeon Birnbaum, Stevens boys win title, with girls in third

SIOUX FALLS — Simeon Birnbaum had a kick that not only won him a Class AA individual cross country title, but helped the Raiders win the team title as well.

Rapid City Stevens finished with five runners in The Top 26 to come away with the team title at the State Cross Country Championships Saturday at Yankton Trail Parks.

Birnbaum, ranked first in AA, ended the season that way when he pulled away from Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish and Josh Martin of Aberdeen Central down the stretch for the win. He finished in a time of 15 minutes, 48.64 seconds in the 5,000 meter run, with Urdiales at 15:53.76 and Martin at 15:55.43.

The Stevens boys finished with 77 points, to 103 for second-place Harrisburg and 107 for Aberdeen Central. On the girls’ side, the Raider girls were a strong third (89), behind Sioux Falls O’Gorman (52) and Lincoln (87). With that, Stevens won the combined title in Class AA.

“I’m so happy for these guys,” Stevens head coach Jesse Coy said. “I think back to June and July, this group of guys and girls, every single day at 6:30 a.m., we met at Sioux Park. It doesn’t always work out that you will win it, so I’m so happy for these kids that it worked out. The boys and girls both had a great day.”

Coy said going into the meet the coaches and runners didn’t really talk about winning, although they all knew they had a good shot at it.

“I know we all have access to Athletic.net, so the kids knew we were the favorite to win,” he said. “For us, it was just sticking to the same race plan all year, so when we get to state, it is nothing new and it is something that we are comfortable with. Fortunately it worked out for us.”

For Birnbaum, he did what he does best — kick it in the final 450 meters to get the win. He, along with Urdiales and Martin, led a pack of runners halfway through the race before the three broke away, and Birnbaum broke away from them.

“I really love tactical racing,” Birnbaum said. “I believe I have one of the best kicks in the state, so I am always willing to race like that. I was happy to get to the 400 left with two other boys, and it is all out from there.”

Coy said that the junior Birnbaum, for such a young racer, is savvy and smart, and he has such good race awareness.

“I could tell early on today that it was going to go well for him,” he said. “He was in control. He made his move with 450 meters to go or so. He has speed, so when he makes his move and looks to be in control, you know the race is over.”

Birnbaum said around the half-way mark he put in a surge just to break up the pack, but he knew it wasn’t going to decide the race.

“I know some of those other guys are fit to go with me. I took the lead and just took some lactic acid in their legs for the final kick,” he said.

Winning a state has been a dream come true for Birnbaum, who was fifth last year for the Raiders after placing fifth in 2019 and fifth in Class A with Rapid City Christian.

He said he was confident going in, but he wasn’t comfortable.

“I knew those boys were coming, I was never counting anyone out. I knew if I raced well and raced like I knew I could, I’d come home with a victory. I’m just happy that I was able to do that," he said.

“It felt really good. It was my goal for cross country for probably the past two or three years, I’ve dreamed about winning a state title. I’m really happy about it.”

Also for the Raiders, seniors Alex Otten was eighth and Joey Dewhurst placed 17th, junior Sean Kilpatrick was 25th and sophomore Grady Loos was 26th.

“Alex finished eighth and he is a senor. Joey finished 17th. To finish like that and be on a winning team your senior year, I am just so happy for those guys,” he said.

Otten said his finish was a long time coming.

“I’m happy with eighth place, but I am more excited team-wise. That is what we have been gunning for the entire year,” he said. “It was a lot of work. We’ve all been training really hard through the summer. I ran with these guys for several years. This was a combination of running for each other and knowing our role when it came down to it. I think we executed perfectly.”

“Going into this race, Otten said they knew it was going to take a lot from all of the team.

“Our three through five knew they were interchangeable,” he said. “Eventually one of them had to make a move and the rest would follow. I think that helped. We got five in the Top 26 in this race.”

The Stevens girls were just two points from second place and had their best race of the season at the right time. Junior Brionna Holso was seventh and senior Hailey Uhre finished ninth. Sophomore Gracie Uhre placed 18th.

“It is exciting, both the boys and girls teams are such good friends,” Coy said. “This crew is so fun to be around. That positive energy, both of those teams together, the work they put in and how they get along, that is magic right there.”

Alea Hardie of Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the race in 17:31.28, followed by Ali Bainbridge of Lincoln in 17:41.50 Libby Castelli and Ruth Parady, both of O’Gorman in third and fourth places respectively and Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy was fifth.

Spearfish seventh grader Peyton VanDeest placed sixth in 18:23.03, while Kira Ubence of Douglas was 11th. Kori Keil of Spearfish finished 21st and Lucy Hamer of Sturgis was 23rd.

As a team, Spearfish placed sixth and Sturgis eighth.

