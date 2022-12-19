Simon Lavigne recalled by Calgary Wranglers

The Rapid City Rush announced on Monday that defenseman Simon Lavigne has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Lavigne, who is on an AHL contract with the Wranglers, has been recalled by Calgary for the second time this season. He did not appear in any games during his stint in the AHL in November. Over 22 games played for Rapid City, the rookie defenseman has four goals, eight assists and a +6 plus/minus rating.
The Rush return to action on the road this week with three scheduled games in Wichita against the Thunder, starting Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.