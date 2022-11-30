Sindou Cisse’s return comes at a perfect time for Black Hills State

Sindou Cisse proved a pivotal part of Black Hills State’s sensational 2021-22 season.

He finished the year third on the team in scoring (471 points), second in scoring average (14.5 ppg) and third in rebounds (170).

After last season, however, Cisse underwent surgery on his right knee, and after his recovery, the senior aggravated his left knee.

The injuries sidelined him for the first five games of 2022.

But now Cisse is back and ready to make an impact as the No. 5 ranked Yellow Jackets defend their RMAC conference championship and aim to reach a second consecutive NCAA Tournament.

“It was a long time coming,” Cisse said on Monday night. “It feels very good to be out there with my teammates again.”

Cisse made his 2022-23 debut in the Yellow Jackets’ (6-0) 78-58 win over rival South Dakota Mines.

The senior guard racked up nine points, five rebounds and one assist in just under 16 minutes of action.

“I thought he looked sharp,” Thompson said of Cisse’s performance. “I thought he moved really well on both ends of the court. I think his minutes will continue to increase, and I think he'll be back to the guy he was last year, if not better.”

Teammate Joel Scott dropped 30 points against the Hardrockers and was glad to see his friend back on the floor for meaningful minutes.

“He just brings a totally different aspect to the game,” Scott said. “He brings that slashing and another level of athleticism. It just helps everyone else out and opens everything else up for everyone, so it's fun.”

Cisse said he was a little nervous coming into the game and hope that the return would be a success.

“It helps build my confidence because I haven't been out there,” Cisse said. “I was super nervous coming into the game, so it definitely helped.”

Thompson said he just wanted Cisse to stay healthy in his first live action since the surgery and injury.

“It's been a long time since he’s been on the court and played in the game,” Thompson said. “I was thankful that he got out healthy. That was our main thing and we kind of had him on a minute restriction tonight.”

The team looks a little different since the last time Cisse played significant minutes. Another guard, Matthew Ragsdale, transferred in from Western Colorado and has been sensational so far in the young season.

Cisse isn’t worried though. He’s just glad the team is playing well and is ready to pitch in as the Yellow Jackets look to build on last season's Final Four appearance.

“I mean, we can do a lot of big things,” he said. “We're a deep team and if we just stick together and play together, then we can do a lot of big things.”

BHSU opens conference play at 7 p.m. Friday against Regis at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.