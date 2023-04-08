Generations of the Halley family will sing the opening hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross,” at the 75th Easter Sunrise Celebration Service at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Singing at the sunrise service is a Halley family tradition that began in 1947.

That year, a suggestion was made to play “God Bless America” at the service, and Lois Pennel Halley’s piano teacher volunteered her on the spur of the moment. Lois knew the song by heart and, until 2018, Lois played “God Bless America” at each Mount Rushmore Easter service.

Lois also kept records for First Congregational Church of Keystone dating back to 1947, according to Eileen S. Roggenthen, church historian for First Congregational Church of Keystone.

The 1957 sunrise service was particularly memorable. Because of heavy rain, the road up the mountain was under construction and impassible. The sunrise service was held at the Peter Norbeck Overlook on Iron Mountain Road, where there was a view of Mount Rushmore.

Junior Halley and Virgil Chase loaded Lois’ upright piano onto a pickup truck, and Lois played hymns and “God Bless America” from the bed of the pickup truck for the Easter service.

“Mom played for 70 sunrise services,” said Lois’ daughter, Donna Halley Grover, of Rockerville. “It’s always been a tradition to get up early and go up there and spend the day together as a family...It’s such an awesome time up there as the sun’s rising. It’s just inspirational. It moves me to appreciate God and His creation more and the beauty that we have around us.”

The Easter sunrise service is so beloved by the Halley family that during the second year the service was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Halleys went to Mount Rushmore anyway.

“We loaded up mom in a wheelchair and stood on the balcony and sang a couple of songs up there,” Grover said.

Lois, now 95, instilled a love of music in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During their formative years, Lois’ daughters formed a quartet, “The Halley Sisters,” and entertained for many local organizations. The sisters sang at the Mount Rushmore sunrise service, and so did their cousins Margie Jurrens and Loren Lintz. Lintz also has operated the sound system for the service for decades.

Grover chuckled as she recalls a year that the pastor leading the sunrise service, Rev. Barbara Gammetter, quipped that half the choir was related to each other.

This year, the four sisters will be at the sunrise service again — Linda Halley and Judy Dalton of Keystone, Kathy Gardner of Hill City and Grover. They’ll be joined by Gardner’s daughter, Kelly Gardner, Grover’s daughters Nicki Burke and Becki Groven, their cousins Jurrens and Lintz and Lintz’s daughter Lydia Lintz. Groven’s husband, Jarod, and sons Austin, Cody and Kyle will accompany the singers on guitar during the opening hymn, Grover said. Gardner’s daughter Kari Haynes hopes to sing with them, too.

“We’re hoping our children will continue the tradition of being up there. It’s such a wonderful family tradition for us,” Grover said.

The Halleys are some of many Black Hills musicians who have contributed their talents to sunrise services. The Keystone Choir has a long history at the sunrise service beginning in 1947. Joyce Gardner Metz, who sang in the choir in 1947, hopes to attend the 75th sunrise service.

Over the years, Keystone Trio, Gideon Quartet, Rapid City Kiwanis Quartette, Circle B Cowboys, the Keystone Children’s Choir, the Sunrise Choir, the Sunrise Praise Band, Drums of Sheltered Reality, and the Children’s Bell Choir performed, as did various local soloists and musicians. Choir leader and organist Golden Howe and keyboardist Carol Gulbranson shared duties with Lois Halley.