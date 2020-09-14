 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Single vehicle crash kills driver, injures passenger
alert top story

Single vehicle crash kills driver, injures passenger

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Spearfish.

A 2004 Jeep Liberty was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually came to rest in a creek.

The 66-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 76-year-old male passenger received serious injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Sally upgraded to a Category 2 Hurricane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News