Single vehicle crash kills driver, injures passenger

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Spearfish.

A 2004 Jeep Liberty was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually came to rest in a creek.

The 66-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 76-year-old male passenger received serious injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0