Single vehicle crash kills driver, injures passenger

One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Spearfish.
A 2004 Jeep Liberty was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually came to rest in a creek.
The 66-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 76-year-old male passenger received serious injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.
