Sioux Falls Christian has no trouble with STM

“We talked about that in one of the timeouts — they’re a good enough team to score quickly and go on a run,” Schouten said. “Maybe expect that, and then how are we going to answer? And we answered really well and got it right back to 20.”

St. Thomas More kept clawing in the fourth, getting the lead down to 12 with 84 seconds to play, but it was far too late by then, with much of that comeback produced against Charger reserves.

“The last few games we’ve really been clicking, and I’ve really been pleased with our defensive intensity in those games,” said Schouten, whose team is playing without injured big man Noah Van Donkersgoed. “They brought that intensity with them again tonight and I thought that was the difference. We played really great team defense.”

Ryan Wojcik led St. Thomas More (19-4) with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Charlie Larson added 10 points. Ethan Burnett had six points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Cavs shot 34 percent from the floor and made just 4-of-20 3-pointers. It was thanks to those numbers that Schouten was as pleased with his team’s defense as their hot shooting.

STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said they just got off to a slow start and could never recover.