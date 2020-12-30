Sioux Falls Christian rallies past STM boys

Harding County led 14-7 at the end of the first and 23-20 at halftime. Edgemont came out strong in the third and took a 26-25 advantage, only to see the Ranchers rally for a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth.

Dawson Kautzman led four Ranchers in double figures with 20 points, followed by Keegan Hett with 12 points, Cayden Floyd with 11 and Gage Gilbert with 10.

Edgemont was led by Caleb Simons with 20 points and 17 rebounds and Kolton Darrow hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points.

Edgemont, 0-4, returns to action Jan. 7 at home against Crawford, Neb., while Harding County, 2-2, is at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., Saturday.

CHADRON, Neb. 68, CUSTER 51: The Cardinals jumped out to a big early lead and stopped the Wildcats in the title game of the Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic Wednesday in Chadron, Neb.

Chadron opened a 19-14 first quarter lead and outscored the Wildcats 18-5 in the second period to take a commanding 37-19 halftime margin.

Both teams were dependent on 3-pointers. The Cardinals made 10 and the Wildcats eight.

Chadron was led by Gaurav Chima with 17 points while Dawson Dunbar tallied 16 and Justus Alcorn 14. Dunbar made four treys and Chima three.