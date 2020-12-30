Sioux Falls Christian rallies past STM boys

Sioux Falls Christian rallied from a horrendous start to stop the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team 53-46 Wednesday night in the Sanford Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.
STM held the Chargers to just two first-quarter points for a quick 14-2 lead.
But Sioux Falls Christian used 24-9 advantage in the second to lead 26-23 at halftime and was up by seven, 39-32 going into the fourth.
Both teams scored 14 points in the fourth.
Senior Ryan Wojcik led the Cavaliers with 19 points and sophomore Caleb Hollenbeck added 15 points.
Xavier Van Beek led Sioux Falls Christian with 14 points, while Noah Van Donkersgoed and Brooks Nelson with 12 each.
STM had just 13 field goals (five 3's), with Sioux Falls Christian hitting 19 field goals (three 3's). The Chargers were 6-of-8 from the line to 5-of-8 for STM.
The loss dropped St. Thomas More to 3-2 and the Cavs will stay in Sioux Falls to face Hamlin in another Pentagon Classic game Saturday.
Sioux Falls Christian, 4-1, hosts Watertown Jan. 8.
HARDING COUNTY 58, EDGEMONT 52: The Ranchers led for most of the game in stopping the Moguls Wednesday night in Buffalo.
Harding County led 14-7 at the end of the first and 23-20 at halftime. Edgemont came out strong in the third and took a 26-25 advantage, only to see the Ranchers rally for a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth.
Dawson Kautzman led four Ranchers in double figures with 20 points, followed by Keegan Hett with 12 points, Cayden Floyd with 11 and Gage Gilbert with 10.
Edgemont was led by Caleb Simons with 20 points and 17 rebounds and Kolton Darrow hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points.
Edgemont, 0-4, returns to action Jan. 7 at home against Crawford, Neb., while Harding County, 2-2, is at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., Saturday.
CHADRON, Neb. 68, CUSTER 51: The Cardinals jumped out to a big early lead and stopped the Wildcats in the title game of the Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic Wednesday in Chadron, Neb.
Chadron opened a 19-14 first quarter lead and outscored the Wildcats 18-5 in the second period to take a commanding 37-19 halftime margin.
Both teams were dependent on 3-pointers. The Cardinals made 10 and the Wildcats eight.
Chadron was led by Gaurav Chima with 17 points while Dawson Dunbar tallied 16 and Justus Alcorn 14. Dunbar made four treys and Chima three.
Custer’s top scorer was Gunner Prior with five treys for 15 points. Daniel Sedlacek added 14 and Dustyn Fish and Gage Tennyson each had 11. No one else scored for the Wildcats, who were missing their scoring leader from each of the past two years, Jace Kelley, because of a hand injury.
MCINTOSH 52, JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN 43: The Tigers led all of the way and stopping the Vikings Wednesday in the Huron Holiday Classic.
McIntosh led 28-17 at halftime and 40-28 going into the fourth.
Zach Bertolotto had a big game for the Tigers with 28 points on 13-on-20 shooting.
Landon Wager led James Valley with 15 points and Ethan Bartolow added 12 points.
McIntosh, 2-1, is at Newell Saturday.
Girls Basketball
HILL CITY 61, DELL RAPIDS 37: The Rangers rolled to the big win at the Pentagon Classic Wednesday in Sioux Falls.
No other results were made available.
Hill City, 3-2, is at Chamberlain Saturday.
CUSTER 46, HEMMINGFORD, Neb. 41: The Wildcats slipped past Hemmingford for the consolation honors of the Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic Wednesday in Chadron, Neb.
Alice Sedlacek led the Wildcats with 13 points, Kaitlyn Spring added 10 and Ramsey Karin and Kellyn Kortemeyer scored nine apiece. Hemingford’s Catherine Bryner led all scorers with 16 points and Kambree Walker contributed 10.