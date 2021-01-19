Sioux Falls company gets $14.7 million permit for four-story building with 99 apartments, office space

The site of the former Imperial Hotel will become The Elements, a multi-use building combining business, apartments and parking.

Rapid City announced Tuesday that it had issued a $14.7 million permit for the structure at 100 St. Joseph St. The Elements is a project by Sioux Falls real estate and development firm Legacy Development and Consulting Company.

The permit was issued earlier in January by the city’s Building Services Division to Paradigm Construction LLC of Sioux Falls. The facility will include one floor of office retail space, three floors with 99 apartments, and an underground parking garage. Construction has started on The Elements, which is expected to open in mid-2022.

The Elements will be a four-story building between First and Second Streets in downtown Rapid City in the area known as East of Fifth. Designed for urban living, The Elements will include loft-style apartments — 21 studio units, 63 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units — on the second, third and fourth floors. The complex will also provide 75 underground parking stalls and several amenities including a fitness center, community room, guest suites and theater.

The first level includes more than 21,000 square feet of space for retail and commercial tenants.