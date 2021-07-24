Sioux Falls holds Harney to one hit for 3-0 win and moves into title game

The Sioux Falls All-Stars don’t need to score too many runs these days with the pitching staff that it has, and Gavin Weir proved it once again as he stopped the Harney All-Stars 3-0 Saturday in the semifinals of the South Dakota District 1 Little League State Tournament at Red Pesek Field.

Harney had just one hit against Weir and reliever Cason Mediger. Sioux Falls scored single runs in three innings, which proved to be more than enough to move on to the tournament championship game Monday night. Sioux Falls will play the winner of Sunday’s Harney and Capital City (Pierre) winner.

“Their pitcher threw well. We did have guys on a few times, we couldn’t hit them in a critical times,” Harney manager Nick Wald said. “We went up and looked at too many pitches and didn’t get our bats going. If you don’t score any runs, it is going to be hard to win any game.”

Harney’s lone hit came in the fifth inning on a one-out single by Noah Wald. Weir walked two batters and struck out 13. Harney had six baserunners in the game, with its best chance to score with runners on first and third with two outs in the second, before Weir got out of the jam with a strikeout.