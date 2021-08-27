Sioux Falls looks to keep momentum in LLWS semifinals

How they got here: Ohio began the tournament with a nail-biting win over Tennessee in extra innings, then got blown out by California in the second round, 9-0. While many teams may have lost their motivation after a demoralizing loss, Ohio rose to the challenge. After defeating Louisiana and New Hampshire in the losers' bracket, the club beat California 4-2 in a rematch to advance to the semifinal. Ohio is seeking to become the first ever team from the state to win the LLWS.

Players to watch: Right fielder Chance Retherford flashed his speed against California when he raced around the bases for a go-ahead, two-run triple. At 5-foot-9, Chance is one of the tallest players in the tournament and is an imposing force at the plate. First baseman JJ Vogel, who stands at 5-8 himself, led the team with a three-run homer against Louisiana.

HAWAII vs. MICHIGAN, 1:30 p.m. MDT

— Honolulu Little League, Hawaii, West Region