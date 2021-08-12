Sioux Falls qualifies for Little League World Series

The Sioux Falls Little League got another no-hit performance from pitcher Gavin Weir and it earned its second Little League World Series berth in its short history, stopping Hastings, Neb., 3-0 Thursday at the Midwest Regionals in Whitestown, Ind.

With the win, Sioux Falls qualified for the Midwest title game on Saturday. It will face the winner of Friday's Hastings-Davenport, Iowa, winner.

Sioux Falls qualified for the Little League World Series because the tournament is taking two teams from each region as there will be no International teams this season because of COVID-19.

Once again, Weir was spectacular with his third no-hitter in four postseason appearances on the mound. Weir has given up only one hit in the playoffs, against Harney Little League of Rapid City in the South Dakota State Tournament.

Thursday, Hastings had just three base runners on two Sioux Falls errors and one dropped third strike. Weir struck out 17 Nebraska hitters, walking none. He had a perfect game in his Midwest opener, a 10-0 win over Iowa.

In a tight game, Sioux Falls scored one ruin in the second inning and two more in the fourth. The south Dakota champions had five hits by five different players, with Alex McKinney and Opland Sonnichsen both knocking in one run.

Sioux Falls also qualified for the Little League World Series in 2017, its first year as a Little League program.

