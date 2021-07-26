Sioux Falls stops Harney to win second State Little League title

“That is a really good team,” Gorsett said of Harney. “In a lot of years, they would have gone on and represented South Dakota really well. To play them twice is going to do nothing but good things down the road. That is a good squad, they have good hitters and good pitchers. We had to battle to beat those guys.”

In the first inning for Harney, Noah Wald walked, moved to second when Brock Wauer was hit by a pitch and scored on a stolen base and RBI ground out by Brayden Stapert.

Sioux Falls came right back with two runs when Brekken Biteler doubled and scored on two wild pitches, with Gavin Weir walking and eventually scoring on a throwing error.

Sioux Falls added two runs in the third inning. Cason Mediger doubled and moved to third on a single by Boston Bryant and both scored on a single by Opland Sonnichsen. In the fourth, Sioux Falls got a double by Biteler and RBI ground out by Weir.

Harney broke its three-inning scoreless drought when Ethan Nesbit was hit by a pitch and eventually scored when Wald reached on an error. Harney, however, stranded runners on second and third.

Hayden Gorsett gave Sioux Falls a 6-2 lead on a RBI single and Harney closed the scoring in the sixth when Stapert doubled and scored on a groundout by Hudson Ogle.