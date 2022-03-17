Sioux Valley pulls off upset as Winner's comeback bid falls short

No. 3 Winner trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half of its matchup with No. 6 Sioux Valley in the opening round of the Class A Boys State Tournament, but the Warriors stormed back and took the game to one possession in the final minutes.

Winner (22-2) outscored the opposition 16-8 in the fourth quarter and cut its deficit to 54-52 on a pair of free throw by Blake Volmer with 11.6 seconds to play. On the following possession, a Winner foul sent Sioux Valley’s Blake Vincent to the line for a one-and-one, and the junior sank both to extend his team's lead to four.

The Warriors went down and cut the score to 56-54 with 5.3 seconds left on a Volmer layup, but another foul sent Vincent to the line to put the game on ice with two more free throws.

In the end, the hole proved too deep for Winner to dig its way out and Sioux Valley advanced to the semifinals with a 58-54 victory Thursday night at Summit Arena.

“That’s been the makeup of our team all year, where guys have done what needed to be done,” Winner head coach Brett Gardner said. “We’ve actually won a lot of these games but just came up short today. I’m really proud of our effort. When that 14 could have exploded to 20, we dug in, got some stops and outrebounded them.”

The Warriors struggled at the free-throw line, facing the backdrop of the vast expanse of the new arena. They shot 38.9% from the charity stripe and only converted on 7 of 18 attempts. Winner made 6 of 12 free throws in the final period.

“It was the venue,” Gardner said. “I’m not making excuses for our guys. We talked about it last year when we had trouble at the Premier Center and this year we had trouble at The Monument. You’re shooting into no backdrop. All year you shoot into a backdrop, but at the State Tournament there isn’t one.”

Sioux Valley (19-5) made the most of its free-throw opportunities and shot 67% on 8 of 12 attempts.

Vincent led the Cossacks with 27 points on 9 of 17 shooting and made 4 of 10 from 3-point land. He made a pair of 3s from well beyond NBA depth in the first half and made 7 of 11 shots in the first 16 minutes.

“He had a really good first half,” Gardner said. “Our guys kept asking what to do and we were hoping he would eventually miss. He’s a great kid, first team All-Stater and did a great job. In the second half we did a better job on him but it was a little too late.”

Volmer led the way for Winner in scoring and rebounds with 20 points and six boards. He connected on 8 of 13 shots from the field and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

“That’s what he’s done for us,” Gardner said. “Last year he played behind Brady Fritz and Blake was his prodigy. We knew he would take a bigger jump this year and we are very proud of him. He deserves the recognition because he put in a lot of hard work.”

In the first quarter, the teams battled back-and-forth and Sioux Valley led 6-5 at the first official timeout. Then, the Cossacks went on a 7-0 run behind Vincent's two NBA-range 3s and jumped in front 14-5 with 3:54 left in the frame. After one frame Sioux Valley led 17-10.

In the second quarter, Sioux Valley continued to pull away and led 34-24 at the halftime break.

A 12-2 run over 3 minutes and 56 seconds in the third gave the Cossacks their largest lead of the game at 14 and put them up 50-36 with 23 seconds left in the period, but Volmer laid one up and in at the buzzer to cut Winner’s deficit to 12 entering the fourth quarter.

The Warriors went on a 9-2 run over the next 2:58 to cut the score to 52-47 with just over five minutes to play. The two teams traded buckets down the stretch before Sioux Valley wrapped up a 58-54 win.

The Cossacks return to action in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Friday against No. 2 St. Thomas More, while Winner begins play in the consolation bracket at 1:45 p.m. Friday against No. 7 Lakota Tech.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

