Six arrests made in sex trafficking operation during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

"Thereafter, Hanapel expressed his concern about getting in trouble and stated he could go to jail. Further, Hanapel followed his statements of concern with a sexually driven conversation with the undercover female minor," the affidavit states.

"During the conversation, Hanapel sought to meet the minor to engage in the above acts. The meeting was set at a location in Rapid City. When Hanapel appeared at the location he was arrested.

"Hanapel was later interviewed and acknowledged that the minor told him she was only 14 years of age, that he had made the aforementioned statements in the chats and that his intention was to have sex with the 14-year-old female minor," the affidavit states. Hanapel was granted conditional release on Aug. 16. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Clayton John Paulson, 36, of Spearfish, is charged with enticement of a minor using the internet. Paulson began communicating with a 15-year-old persona on Aug. 11 via Whisper, an online application.