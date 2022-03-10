Six BHSU Track and Field athletes named to All-RMAC Teams

Black Hills State track and field had six athletes in seven events named to the RMAC All-Conference Teams Thursday morning.

The women's track and field team had five athletes in six events earn All-RMAC accolades while the men's team had one athlete named to an All-RMAC team for performances during the indoor track and field season.

The RMAC determines all-conference rosters based on overall finish at the RMAC Championships. First, second and third-place finishers are named First Team All-Conference while fourth, fifth and sixth-place finishers are named Second Team All-Conference in all individual events.

Sully Mack was the lone Yellow Jacket from the men's team to receive All-RMAC honors after placing sixth in the men's weight throw with a mark of 17.05m (55-feet-11.25-inches). Mack's performance earned him a spot on the Second Team All-Conference squad.

Kyla Sawvell earned First Team All-RMAC in two events this season with a first-place finish in both the women's weight throw and shot-put events. Sawvell earned a mark of 18.87m (61' 11") in the weight throw and 14.93m (48' 11.75") in the shot put and is set to compete at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships in both events March 11-12.

Whitney Scott also earned her spot on First Team All-RMAC with a third-place finish in the women's pole vault with a vault of 3.71m (12' 2").

Savanna Perez earned Second Team All-RMAC after placing fifth in the women's weight throw with a mark of 17.36m (56' 11.5").

Jadyn Gackle also earned Second Team All-RMAC Accolades after a fifth-place finish in the women's shot put with a mark of 12.97m (42' 6.75").

Hannah Hendrick rounded out the Yellow Jackets All-Conference honorees. She earned Second Team All-RMAC in the women's pole vault after placing fifth with a vault of 3.71m (12' 2").

The Yellow Jackets have two student-athletes set to compete at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend with Kyla Sawvell set to compete in the weight throw Friday evening and the shot-put Saturday evening and Ruby Lindquist set to compete in the women's mile at 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

