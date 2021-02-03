Six Central student-athletes sign NLI's

Half a dozen Rapid City Central High School student-athletes put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon, signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers and play sports in college.
Rio Nutter, Kohl Meisman, Liam Porter, Delaney Kost, Ramsey Deming and Ben Harms all made their commitments official, as they collectively signed with five different schools, including two local ones, across four sports.
Rio Nutter, University of Wyoming, Rodeo
A former National Little Britches Rodeo Association Reserve World Champion Team Roper, Rio Nutter said he signed with the Cowboys because of their prestigious rodeo program and cutting edge business school.
“I knew it was going to be a great fit the minute I was there. I’m excited,” he said. “I have a lot of support from Central, and my family and friends. It’s good to scratch this off my bucket list.”
Nutter is a two-time state champion in rodeo, a South Dakota Timed Event All-Around champion and a National Wrangler Team Roping Finals Truck champion, as well as a former NRCA Rookie of the Year. He is also president of the Rapid City Area School rodeo team, and is a member of the National Honor Society.
He said he has known Wyoming head coach Beau Clark for a while, and Clark’s been helpful with his decision.
“He’s been a great guy to me. He made the transition easy for me, and stayed in touch,” Nutter said. “We’ve already built a connection before everything’s even started.”
Kohl Meisman, Black Hills State, Football
The 6-foot-6 quarterback announced his decision via twitter just three days before signing his letter Wednesday afternoon.
He said it was tough to sort things out and make his decision in the midst of a busy basketball season, but he ultimately settled on Black Hills State because of the coaches, strength and conditioning program and the potential he sees on the team.
“It just felt like home. The coaches treated me like I was their own already,” he said. “I talked to the coaches like every other day, so I knew where I wanted to go.”
Meisman was a two-year captain for the Cobblers football squad and a three-year starter, throwing for 2,566 career yards and 25 career touchdowns.
“I’m just going to take my hard work, and all the stuff that I’ve learned all these years, I’m going to try and transfer it over to the college level,” Meisman said. “It feels good to get this decision over with and it feels good to finally know where I’m going.”
Ramsey Deming, Chadron State, Softball
Deming isn’t a big fan of crowds, so Wednesday’s signing ceremony made her a little timid, but she was nevertheless thrilled to make her official commitment to the Eagles softball program.
“It’s super exciting,” she said. “I’m definitely a little nervous, but overall it’s just really exciting.”
She said she chose Chadron State because of the personable softball coach and because she loves the elementary education program. Deming also plays volleyball and basketball at Central, and has a career .334 batting average with the softball team, as well as a .447 on-base percentage and .980 fielding percentage.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Chadron, either to play volleyball or softball,” she said. “And softball just worked out for me.”
Liam Porter, Augustana, Football
Porter said the recruiting process during a pandemic was a mess, emailing coaching, posting on Twitter, sending film out and mostly believing in himself. But now that that’s all over and done with, the three-year Central starter is thankful he gets to continue playing football while studying a subject he loves, chemistry.
“I took a visit to Augie, and it just felt like home. Their science department was outstanding, their coaches made me feel welcome,” he said. “You get a feeling when you know something’s right, and Augie was just right.”
Porter, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end who caught 21 passes for 287 yards and scored four touchdowns during his Cobblers career, said he signed with Augustana to be more than just an extra member of the offensive line.
“I’m not just going to be a static tight end there. I’m not just going to be blocking,” he said. “I’m going to be blocking, catching and running. Just a little bit of everything, so that’s what I’m excited about.”
Delaney Kost, Augustana, Soccer
Kost will be joining Porter in Sioux Falls next year, studying biology, and said her signing is the accomplishment of an objective set before getting to high school.
“It feels rewarding, and I feel accomplished. I started way back in middle school and I knew it was a goal of mine to play college soccer, and I wasn’t going to stop until I was set to play at a place,” she said. “I searched lots of schools, I did a lot of touring and went to a lot of camps to find out what was right for me, and I found Augustana and I knew right away it was the fit for me.”
Kost, the Cobblers’ 2019 Most Improved varsity player, said the Vikings’ style on the field is what drew her to their program.
“Their tactics and the way they play is really similar to what I’m used to, and they’re very knowledgeable with the way they play,” she said. “I know I’m going to be improving.”
Ben Harms, Dakota Wesleyan, Football
Central football head coach Neal Cruce said he received eight letters from the coaching staff at Dakota Wesleyan, conveying their enthusiasm for Harms.
The 5-foot-10, 225-pound offensive lineman said it’s always been a goal of his to play college football, and it didn’t take him long to pick the Tigers.
“I decided on DWU just because I saw myself there just 15 minutes after my visit,” he said. “I fielded a couple more offers, but I just saw myself there after my visit there.”