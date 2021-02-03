Six Central student-athletes sign NLI's

“I took a visit to Augie, and it just felt like home. Their science department was outstanding, their coaches made me feel welcome,” he said. “You get a feeling when you know something’s right, and Augie was just right.”

Porter, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end who caught 21 passes for 287 yards and scored four touchdowns during his Cobblers career, said he signed with Augustana to be more than just an extra member of the offensive line.

“I’m not just going to be a static tight end there. I’m not just going to be blocking,” he said. “I’m going to be blocking, catching and running. Just a little bit of everything, so that’s what I’m excited about.”

Delaney Kost, Augustana, Soccer

Kost will be joining Porter in Sioux Falls next year, studying biology, and said her signing is the accomplishment of an objective set before getting to high school.