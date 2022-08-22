Six local men arrested during 2022 Sturgis sex sting

A muli-agency sex trafficking sting during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally resulted in six arrests of Black Hills area men, the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of South Dakota said.

According to a news release, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and U.S. Homeland Security Investigation conducted the operation from Aug. 5-11.

The men arrested range from ages 24-61. Five are from Rapid City, and one is from Sturgis. All are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The maximum possible penalty is life imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine. The minimum period of imprisonment is 10 years. Two

Brandon Reide Prue, 27, of Rapid City, appeared in federal court in Rapid City before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Aug. 8 for his arraignment. Prue is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and transfer of obscene material to a person under 16. He pleaded not guilty.

He has a pending case against him in Pennington County Court for misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer.

Wollmann signed an order of detention on Aug. 10 stating there is a serious risk that Prue will not appear, and there is a serious risk that he will endanger the safety of another person or the community.

Prue is being held at the Pennington County Jail on the state and federal charges. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 11. The deadline for Prue to reach a plea agreement with the government is Sept. 23.

Donald William Laun, 61, of Rapid City, appeared in federal court before Wollmann on Aug. 8 for his arraignment. Prue is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded not guilty.

After a detention hearing on Aug. 10, Wollman signed an order releasing Laun pending trial. The government did not request detention and the defense requested release. A search of South Dakota’s online court records system shows no criminal cases.

A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 11. The deadline for Laun to reach a plea agreement with the government is Sept. 23.

Kordelle Ray Running Hawk, 24, of Rapid City, appeared before Wollmann on Aug. 8 for his arraignment. Running Hawk is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded not guilty.

Running Hawk was out on parole from state charges when the federal government charged him during the sex sting. In April 2021, Running Hawk pleaded guilty in Pennington County Court to a felony count of unauthorized ingestion of methamphetamine. Running Hawk received a suspended sentence and time served with two years of probation, which he started on Jan. 13 and is scheduled to complete on Jan. 13, 2024.

Court documents show the government requested Running Hawk remain detained, and the defense submitted to Running Hawk remaining detained.

He is currently held at the Pennington County Jail on the state probation violation and the federal charge. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 11. The deadline for Running Hawk to reach a plea agreement with the government is Sept. 23.

Siddiq Ahmed Damkiwala, 32, of Rapid City appeared before Wollmann on Aug. 10 for his arraignment. He is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded not guilty.

After a detention hearing on Aug. 10, Wollmann signed an order releasing Damkiwala pending trial. Wollman wrote in her order that Damkiwala was honest and admitted he was engaging in sexual conversations with someone he though was 13- or 14-years-old.

Damkiwala was born in India and has family ties there, including his wife, siblings and parents and recently traveled to the country, Wollmann wrote. To prevent him from absconding to India, the government seized Damkiwala’s passport.

The order goes on to explain Damkiwala’s ties to the Rapid City community, preventing him from absconding domestically. Damkiwala works full time at a Rapid City hotel, has a partnership interest in the business and “reported caring for an elderly Indian couple who resides at the hotel. He ‘indicated they are like parents to him.’”

“Given these ties, the court concludes (the) defendant is unlikely to abscond if granted pretrial release,” Wollmann wrote.

The order also states Damkiwala’s only criminal history is a failure to obey a traffic device and failing to appear in court on the charge but that he returned after a bench warrant was issued.

A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 18. The deadline for Damkiwala to reach a plea agreement with the government is Sept. 30.

William Henry Riese, 31, of Rapid City, appeared before Wollmann on Aug. 12 for his arraignment. Riese is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted receipt of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty.

On Aug. 22, Wollman signed an order of detention stating that there is a serious risk that Riese will not appear in court and that there is a serious risk that Riese will endanger the safety of another person or the community. Riese’s criminal record includes domestic abuse, intentional damage to property, driving without a license, obstructing police, jailer, or firefighter and driving under the influence.

Riese is held at the Pennington County Jail. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 18. The deadline for Running Hawk to reach a plea agreement with the government is Sept. 30.

Christopher Daniel Luna, 32, of Sturgis, appeared before Wollmann on Aug. 12 for his arraignment. Luna is charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded not guilty.

In an Aug. 15 order for detention, Wollmann said there is a serious risk that Luna will endanger the safety of another person or the community. The only charge on Luna’s record in South Dakota is a disorderly conduct conviction from 2019 in Minnehaha County. His defense attorney requested the court release him, court documents show.

Luna is held at the Pennington County Jail. A jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 18. The deadline for Luna to reach a plea agreement with the government is Sept. 30.

Other agencies involved in the trafficking investigation include Ellsworth Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations, the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.