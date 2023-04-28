In early April, Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton announced a nearly $585 million investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for infrastructure repairs on water delivery systems throughout the West.

Funding will go to 83 projects in 11 states to improve water conveyance and storage, increase safety, improve hydro power generation and provide water treatment.

“These projects have been identified through a rigorous process and is a testament to the Bureau of Reclamation’s commitment to deliver water to future generations,” said Commissioner Touton. “As we manage through changing climate, we must look to the safety of our projects to ensure that we can continue to provide clean, reliable water to communities, irrigators, and ecosystems across the west.”

The projects selected for funding today are found in all the major river basins and regions where Reclamation operates. Among the 83 projects selected for funding are efforts to increase canal capacity, provide water treatment for Tribes, replace equipment for hydropower production and provide necessary maintenance to aging project buildings.

Projects will be funded in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.

In South Dakota, the following projects received federal funding:

Mni Wiconi Project: Lower Brule Booster 1 and 2 ($500,000): Generators Installation of 2 Backup Power Generators at Lower Brule Rural Water System (LBRWS) Facilities that require a backup power source to ensure continued delivery of drinking water to residents of the Lower Brule reservation and surrounding area during power outages.

Generators Installation of 2 Backup Power Generators at Lower Brule Rural Water System (LBRWS) Facilities that require a backup power source to ensure continued delivery of drinking water to residents of the Lower Brule reservation and surrounding area during power outages. Mni Wiconi Project: Oglala Sioux Tribe Oblaya Pipeline Replacement ($3.5 million): Construction of approximately 11-miles of PVC watermain and appurtenances that has experienced failures leading to the disruption of water service.

Construction of approximately 11-miles of PVC watermain and appurtenances that has experienced failures leading to the disruption of water service. Mni Wiconi Project: Oglala Sioux Tribe South Core Reservoir 4 ($8.67 million): The project constructs a one-million-gallon elevated water storage tower near Kadoka, South Dakota. The proposed tower will add system redundancy to ensure continued service to sponsors during the significant leak repairs the system has been experiencing.

The project constructs a one-million-gallon elevated water storage tower near Kadoka, South Dakota. The proposed tower will add system redundancy to ensure continued service to sponsors during the significant leak repairs the system has been experiencing. Mni Wiconi Project: Oglala Sioux Tribe Water Treatment Plant and Intake Generators ($2.8 million): Installation of two generators, transfer switches, and appropriate controls at the water treatment plant and intake pump station to provide backup power. The generators are sized to sustain operations at minimum service levels during a short-term power outage.

Installation of two generators, transfer switches, and appropriate controls at the water treatment plant and intake pump station to provide backup power. The generators are sized to sustain operations at minimum service levels during a short-term power outage. Mni Wiconi Project: Oglala Sioux Tribe Water River Bore Crossing Replacement ($5 million): The project replaces a river crossing underneath the White River south of Kadoka, South Dakota. The current crossing has experienced significant erosion, causing increased risk to distribution structures that are adjacent to the river. In addition, the pipeline is currently believed to be leaking under the river. The project will install a new river crossing bore and new structures located at distances away from the river.

The project replaces a river crossing underneath the White River south of Kadoka, South Dakota. The current crossing has experienced significant erosion, causing increased risk to distribution structures that are adjacent to the river. In addition, the pipeline is currently believed to be leaking under the river. The project will install a new river crossing bore and new structures located at distances away from the river. Mni Wiconi Project: Rosebud Sioux Tribe Big White River Booster Rebuild ($1.7 million): Replacement of the aging Big White River Booster Station, which is the main pump station that conveys clean drinking water to multiple towns and tribal communities. This station suffers from inadequate capacity, reduced useful life, significant deterioration, and is considered a confined space.